Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 16:54 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-REX Acquisition Corp. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market Trading

Finanznachrichten News

Plantation, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB: TRXA), a growth stage, multi-tiered, vertically integrated crypto-mining business, is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the quotation of its common stock shares on the OTCQB ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares began trading on OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRXA" as of the opening of the market on May 12, 2025. Uplisting to the OTCQB will potentially provide T-REX with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for shareholders.

Frank Horkey, T-REX Acquisition Corp.'s President said: "While T-REX Acquisition Corp. has been trading on the OTC Pink Sheets the last few years, this uplisting to the higher-standard OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for our Company and its Shareholders. We believe this will enhance the visibility and transparency of T-REX within the investment community, improve our access to institutional capital, and create a more efficient market for investors. Coupled with our recent acquisitions, new business verticals, and management additions, I believe T-REX has uniquely positioned itself to capitalize on the ever-growing crypto mining market."

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB: TRXA) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of T-Rex Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information
Tim@t-rexminingsolutions.com
954 960 7100


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.