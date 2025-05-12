StoneX Group Inc.: StoneX to Acquire Plantureux et Associés, Enhancing Its Competitive Position in European Commodities Markets

LONDON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX); today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, StoneX Financial Europe GmbH, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Plantureux et Associés ("Plantureux"), a Paris-based brokerage firm specializing in agricultural commodities across both the physical and derivatives markets. The acquisition will provide StoneX with a strategic foothold in the French agricultural commodities market - Europe's leading grain producing region.

With nearly 40 years of experience in agricultural commodities, Plantureux is a respected intermediary in the French cereal market, known for its deep knowledge of the industry and its strong relationships between both buyer and seller.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

Ramon Martul, Chief Executive at StoneX Europe, commented:

"As Europe's largest grain producer, France represents a critical link in the global agricultural value chain. This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver localized expertise and high-touch service to our clients."

Brett Phillpott, Head of Exchange Traded Futures and Options at StoneX, remarked:

"This acquisition marks a key step in our European growth strategy and will give us a strong local presence in France-an essential market for grains and commodities-and strengthen our ability to serve clients across the region."

Liam Fenton, Global Head of Dairy and Food Group at StoneX added:

"The acquisition of Plantureux will significantly strengthen our position in the European agricultural commodities market. We look forward to working closely with clients in France and across the region."

Xavier Durand-Viel, President of Plantureux et Associés, stated:

"We are proud to join the StoneX Group and look forward to accelerating our growth as part of a global platform. This transaction enhances our ability to serve clients while preserving the local relationships and expertise that define our business."

This acquisition follows a series of strategic investments by StoneX Group in Europe. Earlier this year, StoneX Group expanded its fixed income capabilities in Europe through the successful acquisition of Octo Finances SA.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune-100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 400,000 self-directed/retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

SNEX-G



