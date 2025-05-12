Anzeige
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 May 2025 and 9 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code: 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 580,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

5 May 2025

115,000

277.1975

31,877,712.50

6 May 2025

120,000

275.1516

33,018,192.00

7 May 2025

120,000

275.2229

33,026,748.00

8 May 2025

115,000

279.6521

32,159,991.50

9 May 2025

110,000

280.7773

30,885,503,00

Total accumulated over week 19

580,000

277.5313

160,968,147.00

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

4,380,807

285.8058

1,252,060,143.34

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,241,510,911

496,056

1,242,006,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

64,304,998

-

64,304,998

Number of outstanding shares

1,177,205,913

496,056

1,177,701,969

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2025,c4149091

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4149091/3443202.pdf

EQT Transactions 20250505 to 20250509

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/dsc00082,c3408277

DSC00082

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19-2025-302452580.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
