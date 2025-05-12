Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 5 May 2025 and 9 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code: 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 580,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Aggregated
5 May 2025
115,000
277.1975
31,877,712.50
6 May 2025
120,000
275.1516
33,018,192.00
7 May 2025
120,000
275.2229
33,026,748.00
8 May 2025
115,000
279.6521
32,159,991.50
9 May 2025
110,000
280.7773
30,885,503,00
Total accumulated over week 19
580,000
277.5313
160,968,147.00
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
4,380,807
285.8058
1,252,060,143.34
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 9 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Class C shares1
Total
Number of issued shares2
1,241,510,911
496,056
1,242,006,967
Number of shares owned by EQT AB3
64,304,998
-
64,304,998
Number of outstanding shares
1,177,205,913
496,056
1,177,701,969
1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
