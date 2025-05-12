Tiger Eye Marks 20 Year Anniversary with New Knowledge-Centric Purpose: "Harnessing Knowledge, Unleashing Potential"

LONDON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the organisation's 20-year anniversary, Tiger Eye, a leading legal technology provider, has announced a new company Purpose, summarising the organisation's evolution over the organisation's two decades in business. Tiger Eye's new knowledge-centric Purpose, "Harnessing Knowledge, Unleashing Potential", highlights a strategic shift in the vendor's positioning in the market, with a renewed focus on knowledge work and knowledge management.

The knowledge-centric Purpose and strategy were formed in direct collaboration with stakeholders, following an analysis of the business's legacy, the changing perspectives towards knowledge work - and the team's vision for the future. As part of the analysis process, Tiger Eye also explored the new Purpose with the market and a selection of clients, with a positive response from all those involved.

For example, long-term collaborator Helene Russell, Knowledge Management Consultant and founder of The Knowledge Business, was involved in the exploration process. Commenting on Tiger Eye's new Purpose, Russell added: "Tiger Eye's new Purpose is simple, succinct and clear. It demonstrates a deep understanding of law firms and the way they work and I'm excited to see what's to come from Tiger Eye".

Tom Humberstone, Head of IT Applications & Development at Womble Bond Dickinson (a Tiger Eye client), added: "[Tiger Eye's new Purpose] makes perfect sense and is cementing the partnership [between Tiger Eye and Womble Bond Dickinson] in the way we work together… Knowledge is the firm's toolbox. At the end of the day, we (in IT) are trying to make the most of the firm's investment in technology so we can use and share knowledge effectively. It costs a lot of money to build this knowledge, and we need to be leveraging it fully."

Commenting on Tiger Eye's new Purpose and direction, Dave Wilson (Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Tiger Eye) explained: "We recognised that our relationship with our clients has changed significantly over our 20 years in business. In tandem, the nature of data and information management has changed exponentially, with key players like iManage transforming from a product to a vast ecosystem of solutions, with value embedded across entire organisations. Clients come to us for strategic advice on the changing landscape of legal technology, and knowledge work. They want to understand the future, the bigger picture, and how they can harness new innovations within their firm. Our evolving direction highlights how our business is moving beyond just technology - and focuses on knowledge itself, as we act as a strategic partner to enable our clients to unleash their full potential."

