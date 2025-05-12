JRM Construction Management Completes High-End Office Build-Out for McCourt Global at 10 Hudson Yards

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is excited to announce the successful completion of a high-end office build-out for McCourt Global, a private family company focused on building for tomorrow through its work across real estate and infrastructure, sports, and technology and media, located in the iconic 10 Hudson Yards building. Designed by Gensler and executed in collaboration with Cosentini Associates and TKO Project Management, this sophisticated space reflects McCourt Global's longstanding dedication to merging community and social impact with financial results.

The newly finished workspace features a refined reception area distinguished by a striking Newmat ceiling, a vibrant work café fostering collaboration, and an opulent catering room equipped to accommodate high-profile events. A high-caliber executive boardroom and a versatile conference room offer state-of-the-art audio-visual technology and acoustic optimization, ensuring seamless communication and productivity throughout the suite.

"We are proud to deliver an environment that embodies modern sophistication and forward-thinking aesthetics," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO of JRM Construction Management. "Every element-from the high-end finishes to the functional layout-was carefully selected to support McCourt Global's commitment to advancing progress and Hudson Yards' reputation for extraordinary spaces."

This completed project underscores JRM's unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier construction services in the corporate and financial sectors. JRM creates workspaces that elevate brand identity and enhance operational efficiency by combining meticulous craftsmanship with a clear understanding of each client's vision.

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-completes-high-end-office-build-out-for-mccourt-global-at-1-1026603