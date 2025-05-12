BluWave-ai and Evolugen Sign Project for Energy Storage Autopilot AI to maximize performance of Grid-Scale Batteries

With 4GW of Battery Storage Planned for the Ontario Grid, AI is Seen as a Key Enabler for Maximizing the Lifetime Operations of Grid-Scale Batteries

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / BluWave-ai and Evolugen today announced an initial project to run the BluWave-ai Energy Storage Autopilot to automate operations of grid-scale batteries using AI awareness of current grid dynamics and evaluate performance of an AI approach.

The project will apply AI techniques to maximize the value and efficiency of battery assets in the City of Ottawa. This partnership will explore the BluWave-ai Energy Storage Autopilot to support operations of Evolugen's 400 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS) to better integrate real-time, wholesale grid information, including carbon intensity, demand forecasts, and impacts from extreme weather events.

The project will analyse parameters like current load, pricing, renewables content, as well as the rolling horizon within the day and day-ahead, and composition of these parameters to maximize the use of energy storage capacity in the grid. The partnership leverages previous BluWave-ai global live grid AI deployments in India, Japan, UAE and Canada

Developed by Evolugen, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, the BESS projects were contracted by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in 2024 as part of the Government of Ontario's procurement of nearly 3,000 MW of energy storage to meet the province's 75% electricity demand growth through 2050, with the City of Ottawa's demand forecast to double by 2045.

"These projects are a major investment in power supply and reliability for rural Ottawa and all of Eastern Ontario," said Geoff Wright, Senior Vice President of Development at Evolugen. "We are proud to partner with a local Ottawa company to ensure that we can maximize efficiency of existing infrastructure and deliver the high quality of power that all residents deserve."

"Canada is the only country in the Western Hemisphere with all the raw materials required for a lithium-ion battery, with Ontario already being a key producer in nickel, cobalt, and copper," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines for the Government of Ontario. "It's why our government has introduced legislation to accelerate mining approvals to ensure technology partners have the necessary minerals to create made-in-Canada battery storage, enabling operators like BluWave and Evolugen to deploy AI-powered management systems to drive our economic growth."

The project is leveraging made-in-Canada technology with an all-Canadian partnership for an initial deployment in the national Capital to service the regional grid as well as local users, including the rapidly growing Kanata North Technology Park - home to BluWave-ai and one of Canada's largest AI clusters.

"The collaboration between BluWave-ai and Evolugen by Brookfield is a powerful example of how Canadian innovation can accelerate the creation of a smarter, greener energy future," said Sonya Shorey, President and CEO, Invest Ottawa. "Leveraging our existing project with BluWave-ai at Area X.O, our R&D complex for next-gen smart mobility, this project demonstrates how AI solutions developed by homegrown founders can be safely tested, validated, and deployed with national leaders to drive real-world impact. We are proud to support this milestone as we work together to grow Canada's economy, accelerate commercialization, and advance a more sustainable planet-led by Canadians, for Canada and the world."

"Intuitively, there is an industry tendency to believe that grid-scale batteries may charge overnight when grid loads are low and generally pricing is lower. However, the parties acknowledge that grid operations will change dramatically over time with the onboarding of grid scale batteries and EVs. This is significant as16GWh of battery storage daily load and 6 GWh of EV daily load from 400,000 EVs is projected to hit Ontario grid in less than 5 years," said Devashish Paul, CEO and founder of BluWave-ai. " This adds 22 GWh of load typically charging in 8 hours overnight roughly adding 3GW per hour to the nightly load of the Ontario grid, creating new overnight peaking dynamics as such AI enabled automation and data driven operation of batteries will be instrumental moving ahead."

As of May 1, 2025, the IESO market renewal program is live, introducing Locational Marginal Pricing (LMP) , similar to California's approach, which brings dynamic fluctuations in the economic value of energy that must be managed through data-driven strategies.

Built on BluWave-ai's AI-driven energy optimization platform, BluWave-ai's Energy Storage Autopilot can meet the need for automated BESS optimization in the electrical system from transmission connected to front-of-the meter and behind-the-meter industrial batteries. In this initial project the focus is on transmission connected BESS and associated optimization.

The Energy Storage Autopilot is grid-aware and serves as a communication layer, enabling basic BESS software to adapt and operate automatically based on real-time data. It automates the process of submitting energy bids to market operators. By analyzing market conditions and forecasting prices, it can place bids in wholesale markets that maximize revenue and minimize costs, ensuring that the BESS participates effectively.

BluWave-ai brings its suite of 33 Patents filed of which 23 are Pending and 10 are granted, embedded in three key product lines to enable grid-scale battery deployments.

About BluWave-ai

Founded in Canada in 2017, BluWave-ai is building the premier AI company for the global energy transition, headquartered here in Canada's capital of Ottawa. BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation, working with electricity utilities, independent power producers, system operators, vehicle fleet operators, grid-connected and off-grid enterprises. AI-enabled SaaS software is applied to the hardware of clients to optimize their cost, carbon footprint, and the reliability of renewable (and non-renewable) energy sources in real-time. Backed by global investors, BluWave-ai has raised over $16M to date, inclusive of a $9.5M Series A round.

About Evolugen

Based in Gatineau, QC, Evolugen is the Canadian development and operations arm of Brookfield Renewable, owning and operating 62 renewable energy facilities across the country with a total installed capacity of 1,954 MW. Brookfield Renewable is a world leader in clean energy with an operating portfolio of over 45,000 MW of capacity, including 850 MW of operating BESS and 2,200 MW of BESS under construction.

