Montag, 12.05.2025
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
12.05.2025 19:26 Uhr
LA Kings Partner With Superfd and Melissa's Produce To Celebrate CHLA Nurses During National Nurses Appreciation Week

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / In celebration of National Nurses Appreciation Week, AEG's LA Kings joined forces with Superfd and Melissa's Produce to show gratitude to frontline healthcare providers at Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). On Monday, May 5, 2025, LA Kings staff and mascot Bailey visited the hospital to deliver nutritious meals, snacks and fresh produce to CHLA's RN Residents-nurses who are just beginning their careers at the renowned pediatric medical center.

This initiative honored the dedication and hard work of CHLA's RN Residents-newly graduated nurses who are in the early stages of their professional journey. As they take on the responsibility of caring for some of the hospital's youngest and most vulnerable patients, the support served as a meaningful reminder that their efforts are seen, valued, and celebrated by the broader community.

"The LA Kings are honored to stand alongside our partners in recognizing the incredible nurses at CHLA," said Gabe Gelbard, Manager, Community Relations, LA Kings. "As a team rooted in Los Angeles, we know the value of strength, teamwork, and heart-and these nurses embody all of that and more. We're honored to support them and show our appreciation for the vital role they play in our community."

Superfd, a company specializing in performance nutrition, and Melissa's Produce, a leading distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables, helped make the meal deliveries possible, providing nourishing food options designed to fuel the hardworking nurses throughout their demanding shifts.


LA Kings staff and mascot Bailey visited nurses at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-kings-partner-with-superfd-and-melissa%e2%80%99s-produce-to-celebrate-chla-nurses-during-national-1026669

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
