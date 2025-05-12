Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
Tradegate
12.05.25 | 19:48
403,55 Euro
+3,54 % +13,80
12.05.2025 19:26 Uhr
Brekeke Software, Inc: Brekeke PBX Achieves Microsoft Certification as Session Border Controller for Direct Routing

Microsoft certification validates Brekeke PBX as a compliant SBC for Direct Routing with Teams

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Brekeke Software announced today that Brekeke PBX has been officially certified by Microsoft as a Session Border Controller (SBC) for Direct Routing. This certification confirms that Brekeke PBX meets Microsoft's rigorous standards for interoperability with Microsoft Teams, enabling seamless and reliable voice communication between Teams users and systems running Brekeke PBX.

Brekeke Software, Inc.

Brekeke Software, Inc.
Brekeke's company logo

This certification allows organizations using Microsoft Teams to connect directly to Brekeke PBX, gaining access to advanced telephony features and flexible call control-without needing to replace their existing phone systems. It's an ideal solution for businesses that rely on robust PBX capabilities-such as call routing, extension management, and integration with specialized applications-while also using Microsoft Teams for collaboration.

"We're excited to offer a certified SBC solution that bridges the power of Brekeke PBX with Microsoft Teams," said Shin Yamade, CEO at Brekeke Software. "This certification ensures that our partners and customers can deploy integrated voice solutions confidently, knowing they are fully supported by Microsoft."

Brekeke PBX is widely used in industries ranging from healthcare to education and enterprise contact centers. The Direct Routing certification further extends its utility by providing Teams integration in on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments-without the need to migrate to a new calling environment. To learn more about how Brekeke PBX supports Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, visit https://docs.brekeke.com/pbx/integration-with-microsoft-teams.

About Brekeke Software
Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP (Internet Protocol) network communications. With a variety of standards-based SIP software, Brekeke products provide a highly scalable and reliable voice and data communication platform for telephony carriers, service providers, and enterprises. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.brekeke.com.

Contact Information

Tomoko Shimizu
info@brekeke.com
(650)401-6636

SOURCE: Brekeke Software, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/brekeke-pbx-achieves-microsoft-certification-as-session-border-co-1026406

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
