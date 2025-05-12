CAST Brings UDL Leaders in Inclusive Education to Washington, DC for UDL-Con: International 2025

UDL Conference to Feature Second Annual UDL Awards, Breakthrough Sessions on Accessibility, AI, and Learner Engagement

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / CAST is proud to announce the return of UDL-Con: International, taking place July 22-23, 2025 at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC. This flagship Universal Design for Learning (UDL) conference brings together global leaders in education, accessibility, and instructional design for three days of inspiration, innovation, and actionable strategies.

Now in its second year, UDL-Con: International 2025 will build on the sold-out success of last year's event in Sacramento, which drew participants from 14 countries and 43 U.S. states. This year's event will feature both in-person and virtual access, expanded programming, and new opportunities to connect with thought leaders across the education and technology sectors.

"As the organization that created Universal Design for Learning and celebrated our 40th anniversary last year, CAST is proud to lead this global movement for more inclusive learning," said Lindsay Jones, CEO of CAST. "UDL-Con: International stands apart as the premier event where educators, researchers, and innovators come together to design learning experiences that truly support all learners-and we're excited to build on the incredible momentum from last year's sold-out event."

Whether you're designing curriculum, leading instructional transformation, or supporting students with diverse learning needs, this conference offers tools, research, and real-world practices to help all learners thrive.

Keynote Speakers:

Luis Pérez , Ph.D., Director of Disability & Accessibility at CAST

Andratesha Fritzgerald , Ed.S., award-winning author and founder of Building Blocks of Brilliance

Cathleen Beachboard , author of The School of Hope and middle school teacher

Carol Allen, global advisor for ICT and Inclusion

Featured Workshop Sessions:

AI, UDL, & Executive Function to Empower Optimization & Efficiency by Alexis Ann Reid, M.A. (Reid Connect, LLC) and Luis Pérez, Ph.D. (CAST)

Empowering Learners Through AI Literacy, Accessibility, and UDL by Kelli Suding & Bryan Dean (CAST)

InstaClass: Reimagine Social Media as an Inclusive Classroom by Dr. Joshua Gray (Pepperdine University)

The Accessible Assessment Standard Used Around the World by Susan Haught (1EdTech Consortium)

Enhancing Faculty Readiness: UDL and Student Success in Community Colleges by Mayda Gonzalez-Bosch (SUNY Orange)

10+ UDL-Aligned Strategies for Teaching Neurodivergent Learners by Jennifer Pusateri (University of Kentucky)

Level Up Your Lessons: UDL and the New Lesson Plan Workbook by Shaunta Singer, Ph.D. (CAST)

Shifting Gears: Conversations for Change by Loui Lord Nelson, Cherie Smith, Elizabeth Stark

Accessibility Got Talent! by Kelli Suding & Michelle Sorino (CAST)

The Social-Emotional Side of Executive Functioning by Wendy M. Chadwick

Guidelines 3.0: Stories of Impact from Across the UDL Community by Jenna Gravel (CAST)

Special Event: Second Annual UDL Awards Reception

The 2025 UDL Awards reception on July 22nd will honor outstanding leaders and distinctive contributions that drive innovation and inclusivity in education.

Acknowledgement of Sponsors

CAST thanks its generous sponsors: ReadSpeaker, Seesaw, SMART Technologies, Estendio, Five Star, Lesson Pix, Book Creator, Gladeo, Learning-Genie, and Habitat Learn.

For more information and to register: UDL-Con: International .

For more information on UDL Awards and UDL-Con, please contact Kisha Barton, Senior Director of Communications, at kbarton@cast.org and visit our website at www.cast.org .

