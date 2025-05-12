Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
12.05.2025 19:38 Uhr
Ampcera Inc.: Ampcera Launches Breakthrough Nano Sulfide Solid Electrolytes and Begins Global Shipments to Solid-State Battery Makers

Finanznachrichten News

Strategic product launch fuels commercial momentum and positions Ampcera for accelerated growth in the high-potential solid-state battery market.

TUCSON, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Ampcera Inc., a fast-growing U.S.-based innovator in solid-state battery materials, announced today the commercial launch and first global shipments of its new nano sulfide solid electrolyte powders-a game-changing material designed to enable the next generation of high-performance all-solid-state batteries.

Electron Microscopy Image of Ampcera Sulfide Solid Electrolyte Powder

Electron Microscopy Image of Ampcera Sulfide Solid Electrolyte Powder
Electron microscopy image of Ampcera's nano-engineered sulfide solid electrolyte powder, showcasing uniform particle morphology and submicron grain size critical for high-performance solid-state battery applications.

Ampcera's proprietary nano sulfide powders feature high ionic conductivity and super-fine particle sizes in the hundreds of nanometers, addressing a critical bottleneck in solid-state battery development and manufacturing. The powders enable higher energy density cathodes and anodes, and processing of ultra-thin (10 microns or less) solid electrolyte separator layers, unlocking superior performance and commercial viability for solid-state batteries in EVs, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense applications.

"This is a pivotal commercial milestone," said Dr. Sumin Zhu, CEO and Co-founder. "Global customers are already validating this new product and placing orders. We're turning innovation into revenue."

Initial shipments are underway to leading battery developers and automotive OEMs in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. With over 200 commercial and institutional customers worldwide, Ampcera is positioned as a strategic supplier at the center of the fast-accelerating solid-state battery ecosystem.

Ampcera is actively seeking strategic investors and partners to scale production and accelerate go-to-market efforts. For investment opportunities, contact: investors@ampcera.com

About Ampcera Inc.
Ampcera Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in advanced solid-state battery materials, specializing in the development and scalable manufacturing of high-performance solid electrolytes. With a global customer base of over 200 battery companies and OEMs, Ampcera is accelerating the commercialization of next-generation energy storage solutions for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, aerospace, and defense. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D and production facilities in Tucson, Arizona, Ampcera is committed to powering the future through material innovation. Learn more at www.ampcera.com

Contact Information

Sumin Zhu
Co-founder and CEO
info@ampcera.com

.

SOURCE: Ampcera Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ampcera-launches-breakthrough-nano-sulfide-solid-electrolytes-and-begins-global-sh-1026661

