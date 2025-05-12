Anzeige
12.05.2025 20:02 Uhr
Connected Shop Inc.: Diamond Dallas Page Levels Up Home Security With the Cutting-Edge Next Gen Smart Lock

Finanznachrichten News

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Wrestling legend and fitness guru Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has taken home security to the next level with The Connected Shop's Next Gen Smart Lock. Installed by our trusted locksmith partner Malcolm, this advanced smart door lock offers face recognition and deadbolt auto-locking for seamless, high-tech protection.

DDP now enjoys the convenience and confidence that comes with smart access control, joining many other homeowners who've upgraded their security with The Connected Shop's advanced solutions.

The Connected Shop team, their products, support and communication are top level!

-Diamond Dallas Page

Why Diamond Dallas Page Chose the Next Gen Smart Lock
The Need for Advanced Home Security

Security isn't just about locking doors-it's about having reliable, smart protection that adapts to modern lifestyles.

For DDP, upgrading to the Next Gen Smart Lock meant ensuring greater control, convenience, and peace of mind.

With traditional locks, there's always the concern of misplaced keys or unauthorized access. The Next Gen Smart Lock eliminates these worries by offering advanced biometric security, auto-locking features, and remote access, making home security smarter and more efficient.

Key Features That Made the Difference
When upgrading his home security, DDP chose the Next Gen Smart Lock for its smart features and everyday convenience. Here's what stood out:

Face Recognition for Effortless Entry
Unlock your door with a quick facial scan-even if your hands are full of groceries, gym gear, or anything else.

Deadbolt Auto-Lock for Added Protection
For swing doors, both the latch and deadbolt lock automatically after the door closes-providing enhanced security without having to remember a thing.

Remote Access & Smart Control
Control who enters and when-lock or unlock your door anytime, right from your smartphone.

For DDP and homeowners looking for a smarter way to secure their space, the Next Gen Smart Lock delivers high-tech protection with everyday convenience.

The Bottom Line
As more homeowners look for ways to enhance both security and convenience, smart door locks like the Next Gen Smart Lock continue to lead the way. With advanced features tailored for everyday life-like face recognition, auto-locking, and remote access-this smart lock offers a seamless blend of protection and ease of use.

By choosing this innovative lock, DDP joined a growing community of users who prioritize safety without sacrificing simplicity. Backed by professional installation by Malcolm, his upgrade reflects a commitment to smart, secure living with cutting-edge technology.

Watch the full video featuring Malcolm and Diamond Dallas Page as they walk through the seamless installation of the Next Gen Smart Lock.

Contact Information
Suzane Chavez
Press & Affiliates Manager
press@theconnectedshop.com
305-330-3424

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KojZHelf-E0

SOURCE: Connected Shop Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/diamond-dallas-page-levels-up-home-security-with-the-cutting-edge-next-1025731

