INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: The International Powder and Bulk Solids Show Focuses on Processing Progress in Sustainability, Ethics and Safety

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / The International Powder and Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition (iPBS) , North America's largest biennial event for the processing and bulk solids handling industry, welcomed over 5,000 professionals, uniting top industry minds in materials processing and innovation under one roof. From automation to sustainability, iPBS serves as the critical forum for knowledge sharing, hands-on demonstrations from brands including Rembe providing new technologies for dust combustion safety, discussions providing pathways for younger generations to enter the sector and meaningful community building through on-floor activations.

This year's conference delivered robust access to over 46 hours of cutting-edge educational programming designed to inspire, inform and equip professionals across the powder and bulk solids sector. Keynotes included a powerful session from Ursula Emery-McClure, Professor at Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering, who presented "The Weight of Responsibility" exploring the critical role of ethics in engineering today, challenging professionals to consider how caring for humanity, ensuring safety and quality of life is foundational to responsible engineering practices.

The event also spotlighted professional growth and inclusivity through the Women in Processing panel. Moderated by Kristen Kazarian, Managing Editor of Powder and Bulk Solids at Informa Markets, the discussions brought together Jorie Kassell, Laboratory Division Manager at Particle Technology Labs, Snehal Prabhu, Senior Scientist at The Clorox Company (Hidden Valley Ranch Business Unit) and Ali Roth, Industrial Process Safety Engineer at Harrington Group, Inc. The panelists offered valuable perspectives on navigating challenges in dry processing and bulk solids handling while highlighting opportunities for the next generation of leaders.

"What makes iPBS unique is the depth and range of learning it delivers. From high-level keynotes to practical, hands-on demos, this is where ideas meet actions," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "At a time when the bulk solids industry is navigating global supply challenges, shifting trade dynamics and increasing demand for operational efficiency, iPBS provided timely insights and connections to help professionals adapt and lead in a changing landscape."

Education remains at the forefront beyond the keynotes with a strong focus on hands-on learning through Center Stage, where attendees engaged with live demonstrations showcasing the latest in bulk material handling equipment and dry processing technologies, offering direct access to experts, real-world case studies and actionable solutions. Meanwhile, the Tech Theater, located on the bustling expo floor, featured live demos from top exhibitors including Jenike & Johanson, REMBE and Bradley Pulverizer. These sessions provided a direct line to the engineers behind the innovations and emphasized safe handling practices, enabling attendees to see emerging technologies in action and understand their practical applications.

The momentum seen at iPBS 2025 mirrors broader growth across the bulk solids industry. With the global market for bulk material handling systems valued at over $47 billion and expected to continue expanding steadily through the decade, demand for more efficient, scalable and sustainable solutions is driving rapid innovation.

This year's event brought together leading minds and breakthrough technologies that are shaping how materials are processed, transported and managed across industries. The International Powder and Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition (iPBS) will return to Donald L. Stephens Convention Center, April 25-27, 2027, for more information visit: www.powderandbulkshow.com

Powder Bulk Solids (PBS) Texas, the conference in the southern region for engineers in bulk materials and processing, takes place September 15-16, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Baytown in Houston, Texas. For information and to sign up for announcements, please visit: www.powderconferencetexas.com

