AmeriPro Health Names Adam Koontz as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned operations executive brings proven track record in business transformation, strategic planning as company enters new growth phase

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / AmeriPro Health , an industry leader in emergency services, patient logistics, and technology-driven healthcare services and solutions, announced today the hiring of Adam Koontz as the company's new chief operating officer. In this role, Koontz will lead operational strategy and execution across the organization, focusing on driving efficiency, aligning resources, and enhancing service delivery.

Adam Koontz



With two decades of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and emergency services sectors, Koontz will leverage his unique background by introducing standardized tools and processes that streamline operations while enhancing the overall quality of patient care. He will also play an integral role in AmeriPro's ongoing national expansion by identifying and developing best practices that promote and support long-term, scalable growth.

Koontz previously served as vice president of operations at Falck, a multinational healthcare company, where he successfully implemented a comprehensive strategy focusing on resource prioritization, cost management, and process refinement, leading to a net turnaround of $5.6 million. He was also instrumental in turning around several underperforming business units, with one division going from losing approximately $600,000 per month to positive monthly earnings of more than $60,000 in less than six months. Koontz also delivered measurable results and growth while holding leadership posts at Atlanta-based Elavon and European transport company DFDS.

"I see great alignment between my past experiences and AmeriPro's mission," said Koontz. "This industry is about getting the right care to the right place at the right time. My goal is to build on the strengths already within the organization and implement systems that enhance collaboration, communication, and performance. The ingredients that will drive the next chapter of AmeriPro's growth story are already in place, and I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team as we continue setting the standard for high-quality patient care."

Over the course of his career, Koontz has overseen national ambulance operations across 11 states, managing 1,600 employees and a fleet of more than 200 vehicles.

"Adam's operational expertise and people-first approach make him an ideal fit for AmeriPro as we continue to grow and scale our impact," said Larry Richardson, CEO of AmeriPro Health. "His vision and unique skill set will help us deliver on our commitment to exceptional patient care and operational excellence in the years ahead. Our leadership team is as strong as ever. With Adam now on board, we are well-positioned to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape and seize new opportunities for innovation and growth."

Koontz earned his bachelor's of engineering from Vanderbilt University and his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Established in 2018 in the Metro Atlanta area, AmeriPro Health has rapidly grown to more than 1,300 employees in nine states. The company is active in major markets such as Atlanta, Detroit, Louisville, and Jacksonville, with continued growth projected in 2025.

