NMS Capital Group, LLC: NMS Capital Group Recognized Among Top Private Equity Firms by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / NMS Capital Group ("NMS") is proud to announce its inclusion in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2024 list of Top Private Equity Firms, published in the May 12, 2025 edition. The annual ranking highlights the leading private equity firms headquartered in Los Angeles, with firms on the list managing assets ranging from $605 million to $90 billion. This marks the seventh consecutive year NMS has earned a spot on the list, advancing to the No. 14 position out of 30 ranked firms.

NMS Capital Group focuses on investments across the business services, infrastructure, energy, insurance, real estate, and technology sectors. Through a strategic and disciplined approach, NMS has consistently demonstrated its ability to identify high-potential opportunities, drive growth, and deliver strong returns.

"We benefitted from significant market appreciation in our portfolio, specifically in the energy and infrastructure sectors, which is enabling us to refocus long-term capital into other key sectors such as insurance and real estate," said Christopher S. Botosan, Managing Director at NMS Capital Group.

Founded in 2010 by Trevor M. Saliba as a family office-backed investment vehicle, NMS has since grown into a globally focused private equity firm. Its portfolio includes both control and non-control investments across multiple asset classes, including insurance, energy and infrastructure, real estate, financial services, media, technology, and consumer products manufacturing.

"Our consistent recognition by the Los Angeles Business Journal reflects the strength of our investment strategy and the value we bring to our portfolio companies," said Trevor M. Saliba, Chairman and CEO. "We remain committed to supporting innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth."

NMS Capital Group was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment arm of the Saliba Family Office. Since its inception, the firm has evolved into a global private investment platform specializing in private equity, venture capital, and structured finance. NMS has completed transactions across multiple sectors, including business and financial services, insurance and reinsurance, energy, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and technology.

