Equity Union Real Estate Expands Operations With New Branch in Calabasas, California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has acquired over 11,000 sq.ft. of office space in The View at Calabasas, located at 24151 Ventura Boulevard, a State-of-the-Art commercial building known as "The Most Prestigious Office Address in Calabasas". The new top floor location will expand the brokerage's growing footprint in the region and will also serve as the hub of its Commercial Division.

Floor plans unveiled by the brokerage include 31 private offices,16 spacious cubicles, with additional shared desk space tailored for agents on the move to utilize. The sleek modern building provides stunning views of the valley, an on-site parking structure, and designated event space for the brokerage and its agents to host community and client events.

"The opening of our Calabasas office is a major step forward for our company's growth in the region," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "It allows us to deepen our connection with the community to meet the needs of the local market".

About Equity Union Real Estate: One of California's largest privately-held brokerages, Equity Union has over 900 agents companywide and sells over $3 Billion in volume annually. It's the fastest growing real estate brokerage in Southern California. Equity Union is based in Sherman Oaks, with 12 branches in LA's Westside, the San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Conejo Valley, and Riverside County's Coachella Valley.

