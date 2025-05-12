Christopher Ramrez founder and creator of COMFY joins IL LOKO Management as Director of Advanced Technology

Visionary entrepreneur Ramírez brings decades of pioneering digital solutions - from empowering Latin American artists to revolutionising urban mobility - to elevate IL LOKO's global tech infrastructure.

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / IL LOKO Management today announces the appointment of Christopher Ramírez as its new Director of Advanced Technology. Born in the Dominican Republic, Ramírez has spent nearly a decade building platforms that solve real-world problems, empower communities and generate sustainable revenue.

A Proven Track Record of Innovation

Ramírez's entrepreneurial journey began in 2016 with Lealtad Music, a Buenos Aires-based initiative that professionalised the careers of over 200 independent artists, creating digital income streams where none existed before . Driven by a mission to "build solutions nobody else is tackling," he went on to develop COMFY, a car-sharing app that exceeded 23,000 downloads in its first 90 days in the Dominican Republic and achieved a 65 % retention rate through an IoT-driven, microservices architecture . COMFY's revenue-share model with drivers established recurring cash flows and laid the foundation for regional expansion across Latin America.

Transforming IL LOKO's Technological Edge

At IL LOKO Management, Ramírez will:

Design technology-driven finance strategies, constructing automated monetisation ecosystems for all IL LOKO products and future innovations.

Integrate advanced AI, deploying predictive algorithms that target and retain audiences while dynamically optimising performance.

Forge strategic alliances and mergers with global brands and investment partners to broaden IL LOKO's market reach.

Implement blockchain smart contracts and high-performance microservice infrastructures, delivering transparent, instantaneous revenue flows and seamless scalability.

"Christopher's arrival marks a new chapter in our evolution," says Luigui Bleand, Founder of IL LOKO Management. "His ability to transform ideas into robust digital platforms will be instrumental as we scale our assets worldwide."

About Christopher Ramírez

Dominican entrepreneur passionate about democratizing technology and creative economies.

Founder of Lealtad Music, empowering 200+ independent artists.

Creator of COMFY, top-10 car-sharing app with 23,000+ downloads in 90 days.

Specialist in IoT, microservices, cloud architectures andAI-driven monetisation.

About IL LOKO Management

IL LOKO Management is a global holding for entertainment and technology assets, founded by acclaimed producer Luigui Bleand-aka "El Asesino sin Guante"-with offices in Milan, Miami and Dubai. Combining proprietary AI, blockchain and real-time analytics with an elite team from Sony, Warner and fintech, and an innovative SPV-based investment model, IL LOKO redefines the creation, monetisation and management of digital assets on a worldwide scale.

