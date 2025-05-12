Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - In a powerful step toward equity and community care, Ayoun Law proudly announces a transformative legal aid initiative designed to support underprivileged single parents across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Effective immediately, eligible individuals can access three complimentary legal sessions, empowering them to navigate complex family law, custody, housing, or immigration issues-without the stress of financial burden.

"At Ayoun Law, we believe everyone deserves access to justice-especially single parents working tirelessly to provide for their families," said Ayoun Haroon and Sabeeya Akram, co-founders of Ayoun Law. "This initiative reflects our commitment to stronger, more inclusive communities, where legal representation is never out of reach."

Program Highlights:

Three Complimentary Legal Sessions : Single parents can meet with experienced Toronto lawyers to address family law, custody and access, housing disputes, immigration matters, and more.

: Single parents can meet with experienced Toronto lawyers to address family law, custody and access, housing disputes, immigration matters, and more. Flexible, Interest-Free Payment Plans : If additional legal support is needed, clients can opt for a 0% interest payment plan with up to five years to repay, removing financial pressure.

: If additional legal support is needed, clients can opt for a with up to five years to repay, removing financial pressure. Eligibility: Available to single parents in financial hardship across the GTA, including Mississauga, Brampton, North York, and surrounding areas.

Eligible individuals can apply today for a complimentary eligibility assessment at https://ayounlaw.com/contact/ or by calling 905-232-2793. Ayoun Law's compassionate legal team is ready to help single parents resolve urgent legal challenges with dignity and care.

Founded by Ayoun Haroon and Sabeeya Akram, Ayoun Law is a Toronto-based full-service law firm known for its professional integrity, culturally aware legal counsel, and strong focus on social impact. With deep experience across family, criminal, civil, and immigration law, the firm serves clients throughout the Greater Toronto Area, providing affordable legal solutions and dedicated client advocacy.

