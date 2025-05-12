Delivering Hope: FedEx Steps Up for Families Affected by Wildfires

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / April 17th marked the 52nd anniversary of FedEx, but it also signified 100 days since the California wildfires. To commemorate both occasions, FedEx volunteers from across the Los Angeles area collaborated with Feed the Children, World Central Kitchen, and the local nonprofit Watchitgrow Inc. to directly assist 400 families affected by the fires. The event was held in Altadena, a community where many impacted residents lived in generational family homes, a significant number of which were uninsured.

Throughout the day, the FedEx team dedicated their time to uplifting others by engaging with families and loading essential supplies into their vehicles. Each family received a shelf-stable meal kit/box designed to feed a family of four for five days, along with household necessities, Avon beauty products, and books. Additionally, a special product donation from Mattel, a Feed the Children supporter and FedEx customer, provided backpacks filled with children's items, including Barbies and Hot Wheels.

Before departing the distribution site, families were offered a hot meal courtesy of World Central Kitchen, as well as a $100 meal voucher for a local restaurant. The community deeply appreciated the ongoing support. One recipient shared, "We were running out of food since we were victims of the Eaton Fire; [these] boxes of food and essentials [have] been a blessing." Another individual expressed their gratitude to FedEx and the nonprofits, stating, "Our house burned and we had no insurance. With the help we received, we can save to rebuild." Click here to see a heartwarming video.

Furthermore, the FedEx LA team worked with Operation Warm to deliver over 600 brand new shoes to students at Jackson Elementary in Altadena also impacted by the wildfires.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-hope-fedex-steps-up-for-families-affected-by-wildfires-1026715