Adience Strengthens Leadership Team in Response to Continued Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Adience, the specialist B2B insights consultancy, has announced a series of senior appointments as it continues to scale in response to strong growth. Following revenue more than doubling in the UK in 2024 (and increasing by more than 20% in the US), the consultancy is expanding its leadership team to support increased demand from global clients and deepen its commercial capabilities.

As part of this expansion, Adience has appointed former Basis Chief Growth Officer Lynsey Showman to lead its growth strategy. Lynsey will be responsible for identifying and partnering with new clients looking for specialist B2B research excellence, drawing on her 2 decades of strategic insight expertise combined with Adience's core specialisms. Lynsey will be working closely with the teams in the US & UK to create and deliver tailored solutions to a broad range of clients.

In addition, Adience has promoted two key team members: James Keeling has been named Senior Vice President, and Sally Watts has been promoted to Vice President. Both have played instrumental roles in shaping Adience's client offering and culture, and their promotions reflect the consultancy's continued investment in developing and retaining top talent.

Chris Wells, Managing Director of Adience, commented: "Our growth over the past year has been driven by a sharp focus on solving complex challenges for B2B brands, and it's been matched by growing demand for our insights expertise across sectors and markets. These appointments position us to scale sustainably, while ensuring we stay close to what matters-delivering real value to our clients. I'm proud to welcome Lynsey and to recognise James and Sally's outstanding contributions as we move into our next chapter."

Lynsey Showman added: "Adience has built an exceptional reputation for helping B2B brands make smarter decisions. I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment and look forward to helping the business reach even greater heights."

________________________________________

About Adience

Adience are a modern, flexible, and client-centric B2B market research consultancy, partnering with clients across the globe. They stand out by offering tailored, actionable research and working as a true partner to their clients-helping them make informed, strategic decisions in complex B2B environments. For more details, visit their website.

Contact Information

Chris Wells

Managing Director

chris.wells@adience.com

6467995020





SOURCE: Adience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adience-strengthens-leadership-team-in-response-to-continued-gro-1026605