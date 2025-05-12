Nova Management Holdings: Brittany Gaugler Launches Nova Construction and Estate Management in South Florida, Bringing Hamptons-Level Luxury to the Sunshine State

High-End Residential Construction and Luxury Estate Management Services Now Available Across the Region

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Nova Construction and Estate Management is proud to announce its official launch in South Florida, bringing its signature blend of high-end residential construction, renovation expertise, and white-glove estate services to discerning homeowners across the region.

Founded and led by Brittany Gaugler, Nova has built a reputation in the Hamptons for its precision craftsmanship, refined project management, and elevated client experience. With a strong background in luxury residential construction and years of experience at a top-tier Hamptons construction firm, Brittany has grown Nova into a trusted name for bespoke homebuilding and full-service estate care. Now, the company is expanding its footprint to serve South Florida's thriving luxury market, from Miami to Palm Beach.

"South Florida was a natural next step for us," says Brittany, Founder and Operations Manager of Nova Construction and Estate Management. "Many of our clients split their time between the Hamptons and South Florida, and we saw an opportunity to provide the same level of service, quality, and trust in both markets."

Nova's offerings in South Florida include:

Luxury Home Renovations and Custom Builds

Construction Consultation and Project Management

Ongoing Estate and Property Management Services

Concierge-Style Oversight for Seasonal and Year-Round Residents

What sets Nova apart is not only the company's deep understanding of the residential construction process, but its hospitality-rooted approach to client care. Brittany's early background in restaurants and private event management brings a highly personalized, detail-oriented mindset to every aspect of the company's operations - from communication and scheduling to final finishes.

With teams now active in both the Hamptons and South Florida, Nova Construction and Estate Management continues to raise the standard for high-end homebuilding and property care. Whether managing a full-scale renovation or the day-to-day details of a luxury estate, Nova ensures every project is handled with integrity, discretion, and a meticulous eye for excellence.

