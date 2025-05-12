Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 12 mai/May 2025) - Further to bulletin 2025-0511, and its news release dated May 6, 2025, Star Copper Corp's. ("Star Copper" or the "Company") previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") became effective on May 9, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). Pursuant to the completion of the Arrangement, each common share of Star Copper was exchanged for one identical replacement common share of Star Copper under a new ISIN / CUSIP.

Furthermore, Star Copper shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 8, 2025 (the "Record Date") will receive, for each existing common share of the Company held on the Record Date, one-third of one common share under a new ISIN / CUSIP in the authorized capital of Alpha Copper Corp.

For further information please see the Company news release.

_________________________________

Suite au bulletin 2025-0511 et à son communiqué de presse du 6 mai 2025, le plan d'arrangement (l'« Arrangement ») annoncé précédemment par Star Copper Corp. (« Star Copper » ou la « Société ») est entré en vigueur le 9 mai 2025 (la « Date d'effet »). Suite à la réalisation de l'Arrangement, chaque action ordinaire de Star Copper a été échangée contre une action ordinaire de remplacement identique de Star Copper portant un nouveau code ISIN/CUSIP.

De plus, les actionnaires de Star Copper inscrits à la clôture des marchés le 8 mai 2025 (la « date d'enregistrement ») recevront, pour chaque action ordinaire existante de la Société détenue à la date d'enregistrement, un tiers d'une action ordinaire sous un nouveau code ISIN/CUSIP dans le capital autorisé d'Alpha Copper Corp.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société.

Issuer/Émetteur : Star Copper Corp. Symbol/Symbole : STCU Star Copper Corp. Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 854937109/CA8549371091 EXCHANGE/ÉCHANGEZ : Replacement Shares of Star Copper Corp./Actions de remplacement de Star Copper Corp. Effective Date of Exchange/Date d'entrée en vigueur de l'échange : May 9, 2025 Star Copper Corp. NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 85512H 10 4 Star Copper Corp. NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 85512H 10 4 7 DISTRIBUTION : For each common share of Star Copper Corp., one-third of one common share of Alpha Copper Corp./Pour chaque action ordinaire de Star Copper Corp., un tiers d'une action ordinaire d'Alpha Copper Corp. Record Date of Distribution/Date d'enregistrement de la distribution : May 8, 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 14 mai/May 2025 Alpha Copper Corp. CUSIP : 02074C 10 0 Alpha Copper Corp. ISIN : CA02074C 10 0 5

