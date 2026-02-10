Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper to Deploy Advanced Deep-Penetrating 3D IP to Expedite 2026 Drill Program

--Key technical milestone offers cost benefits while propelling aggressive drill campaign

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Star Copper Corp.(CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it is preparing to mobilize an advanced cutting edge deep-penetrating geophysical survey at its flagship Star Project aimed at advancing its exploration strategy.

Executive Summary

Star Copper has committed to undertaking a technology-focused survey at its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia. The survey will utilize advanced multiparameter distributed technology developed by Quantec Geoscience, a global leader in deep-imaging geophysical solutions, and represents a key technical milestone in advancing the Company's exploration strategy toward an aggressive 2026 drill program.

Highlights

Deep-penetrating ORION SWATH 3D IP to tighten geophysical model.

Calk-Alkaline porphyrys benefit greatly from MT and 3D IP .

Capable to depths of 750-1500 meters and beyond .

Survey has been instrumental in other world class deposit definition in the area

Company CEO, Darryl Jones notes, "This technology is particularly well suited for porphyry copper exploration in British Columbia, where many deposits extend well below the limits of conventional geophysical methods and early-stage drilling. Notably, deep-penetrating IP and MT technologies developed by Quantec were instrumental in advancing the geological understanding of the Red Chris Mine, where deeper high-grade mineralization was identified beneath the known deposit, demonstrating the importance of imaging the full vertical extent of porphyry systems."

Results from the ORION survey will be fully integrated into the Company's evolving three-dimensional geologic model and are expected to directly inform drill targeting, hole orientation, and depth selection for a planned aggressive 2026 drill program. By identifying deep-seated chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with potential intrusive centers and mineralized feeder structures, the Company aims to prioritize high-impact drill targets capable of materially advancing the scale and quality of mineralization at the Star Project (See Figure 1 to view the proposed survey plan).

Figure 1-Star Project Orion SWATH 3D DCIP & MT proposed survey plan. Star Copper 2026

The ORION system is designed to provide accurate, high-resolution images of the subsurface by simultaneously measuring resistivity and chargeability using distributed acquisition methods. This approach delivers unparalleled depth of investigation and superior subsurface sampling for DC resistivity and induced polarization (IP) parameters. These data are integrated with magnetotelluric (MT) resistivity measurements, which record naturally occurring electric and magnetic fields and are densely sampled across the survey array.

Together, the ORION DCIP and MT data provide a comprehensive three-dimensional rendering of subsurface chargeability and resistivity to depths exceeding approximately 750 metres, with deeper resistivity imaging extending to 1,500 metres and beyond. This level of depth penetration allows the Company to evaluate large-scale geological architecture, including deep intrusive bodies, major structures, and potential feeder zones that are critical components of large porphyry copper-gold systems.

The Company believes that combining deep-penetrating geophysics with disciplined geological modeling positions Star Copper to efficiently deploy capital and maximize discovery potential as it transitions into its next phase of systematic drilling.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits (watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com, watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

