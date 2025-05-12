Professor Wang Dazhou's New Book Talk at Columbia University: Reflecting on an Artistic Life and Unlocking the Code of Human Nature

The event was hosted by Professor Gao Qin, Director of the China Center for Social Policy at Columbia University, with cultural scholar Zhu Dake by the Weatherhead East Asian Institute and co-sponsored by the China Center for Social Policy at Columbia University.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Recently, the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at Columbia University invited renowned artist and designer Professor Wang Dazhou to host a book talk on campus, introducing his latest work, Unbounded by East or West-My Art and Design Journey. During the event, Professor Wang recounted his decades-long journey, tracing his experiences from his youth in China to his education, artistic career, and eventual international recognition after moving to the United States in the 1980s. Reflecting on his creative philosophy, he remarked, "Human nature is always the ultimate key to art and design."

Before his journey to the U.S., Wang DaZhou was a professor at the Shanghai University College of Fine Arts. In 1976, he joined the Shanghai Workers' Cultural Palace as a stage designer and, in 1978, received an award from the China Ministry of Culture and the Chinese Federation of Unions for his stage design in the drama Yu Wu Sheng Chu, which became the most influential theatrical production following the Cultural Revolution.

In 1985, Professor Wang moved to the United States to further his studies, earning a Master of Fine Arts from the University at Albany, SUNY, and a Master's in Industrial Design from Pratt Institute. As the founding dean of the School of Design at East China Normal University, he has achieved remarkable success in the international art world through years of artistic practice and research. His work includes design projects for prestigious brands such as Disney, MTV, Charles Jordan, Victoria's Secret, Brooks Brothers and top designers such as Donna Karan, Alexander Julian, Calvin Klein while his bio-artworks have been collected by top universities including Harvard and Columbia University.

The event was hosted by Professor Gao Qin, Director of the China Center for Social Policy at Columbia University, with cultural scholar Zhu Dake serving as the panel discussant.

At the start of the event, Kelly Luo, Senior Advisor to New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim, presented an award on behalf of the New York State Assembly in recognition of Wang Dazhou's outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of art.

During the live discussion, cultural scholar Zhu Dake remarked, "Attempts to distort historical memory and invert facts only proves the preciousness of true memory. Our generation has the responsibility to restore historical truth, ensuring that future generations do not relive past suffering."

The event was met with an overwhelming response, with a full audience deeply moved by Professor Wang's experiences-some attendees were even brought to tears. Concluding the session, Professor Gao Qin reflected, "Looking back on the past, contemplating the present and envisioning the future-human nature remains a constant thread. Throughout this lecture, the audience traveled across different eras and life stages with Wang Dazhou, yet always felt a deep and enduring resonance."

