Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Poker Powerhouse Ryan Feldman Joins Greenlite Ventures

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL), a leader in decentralized gaming and blockchain-powered sports entertainment, proudly announces that Ryan Feldman, the visionary force behind the world's most thrilling poker show, Hustler Casino Live, has joined the company as a Strategic Consultant. Feldman joins a growing team that now includes Lyle Berman - a legendary poker entrepreneur and co-founder of the World Poker Tour (WPT) - in what feels like a prophetic reunion. Berman, who sparked the televised poker revolution, now sees Feldman carrying that torch forward. Berman is also an investor in Greenlite, lending his support to the company's bold vision for the future of gaming.

Feldman, a former ESPN production employee, has cemented his legacy in the industry by creating and producing Hustler Casino Live, now widely regarded as the most exciting and successful poker show on the planet. Known for organizing electrifying games with regular $1,000,000+ buy-ins and a cast of world-famous players, Feldman has brought a new era of drama, spectacle, and global attention to live poker.

From his early days as a sports statistician and poker player to becoming a legendary game-runner in Los Angeles, Feldman's rise is marked by bold bets, calculated vision, and an unmatched ability to draw top-tier talent and attention. His success with Hustler Casino Live has redefined how audiences engage with the poker world, blending high-stakes action with digital media mastery.

Now, Feldman brings his expertise, network, and creative firepower to Greenlite Ventures, aligning with CEO Rafael Groswirt and the company's ambitious mission to revolutionize online gaming through its flagship decentralized gaming platform, No Limit.

"Ryan Feldman is a one-of-a-kind producer and brand-builder who knows how to create unforgettable gaming experiences," said Groswirt. "His belief in our No Limit ecosystem and his commitment to helping us scale it signals something big."

As a Strategic Consultant, Feldman will advise on brand partnerships, influencer engagement, and content strategy for Greenlite's growing portfolio of AI-powered fantasy sports, peer-to-peer betting, crypto exchanges, and decentralized gaming platforms.

"I've spent my career building games people can't stop watching - and when I saw what Greenlite is building with No Limit, I knew I had to be a part of it," said Feldman. "This is about creating something new, bold, and global. I believe in Rafael's vision, and I'm ready to help take this to the next level."

With Feldman on board, Greenlite Ventures is poised to amplify its presence at the intersection of crypto, gaming, and digital entertainment - bringing the same level of excitement that made Hustler Casino Live a global sensation.

About Greenlite Ventures

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC:GRNL) is a publicly traded company focused on the intersection of decentralized technology, gaming, and AI, powered by blockchain token NLC. Through its No Limit brand and proprietary platforms, Greenlite is developing a suite of blockchain-powered sports betting and fantasy gaming products, aiming to serve millions of players worldwide with non-custodial smart contract infrastructure and a bold, player-first vision.

