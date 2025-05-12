TARA, Ink.: Veggies Made Great Expands Brownie Bites Line With Three Irresistible New Flavors

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Veggies Made Great, the brand known for transforming veggies into delicious, better-for-you prepared foods, is expanding its Brownie Bites line with three new flavors: Birthday Cake, Fudge Brownie, and Cookie Butter. These indulgent yet wholesome bites join the fan-favorite Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites, offering a satisfying treat with a veggie-packed twist. Brownie Bites will first be available at Harris Teeter in April and at Target stores in May, with additional retailers coming on board in 2025.

Veggies Made Great Debuts New Brownie Bite Flavors



Each 1.5 oz bite is the perfect portion for a sweet snack or dessert, aligning with consumer trends toward portion-controlled indulgence and functional nutrition. With the rise in GLP-1 medications influencing eating habits, consumers are seeking nutrient-dense snacks that satisfy cravings while providing extra fiber and balanced ingredients to support their wellness goals. Conveniently frozen and ready to eat in under 30 seconds in the microwave, these treats provide a better-for-you indulgence without the hassle of baking. Each box contains 6 bites, making them a great option for families, on-the-go snacking, or anytime cravings strike.

"With the success of our Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites, we knew there was an opportunity to bring even more decadent, better-for-you flavors to our fans," said Elliot Huss, CEO of Veggies Made Great. "Our new Birthday Cake, Fudge Brownie, and Cookie Butter bites deliver all the indulgence you crave with the added benefit of veggies and wholesome ingredients."

Veggies Made Great mission is to prove that veggies are worth celebrating. The veggie-rich product offerings for every eating occasion make it easy and convenient for consumers to incorporate vegetables at breakfast, brunch, and beyond!

"With consumers living such busy, on-the-go lifestyles, it has become increasingly difficult for people to have time to cook nutrient-dense meals for themselves and their families. We've made it both easy and convenient for people to eat healthier and feel confident about what they are eating - all of our products are ready in minutes in either the microwave, toaster oven, or air fryer," said Elliot Huss.

Whether you are a busy parent looking to sneak veggies into kids' diet, a college student looking for healthier options between classes, or someone who is busy and doesn't have time to cook, Veggies Made Great has a remarkably delicious option available for any time of day. Their portfolio of veggie-packed frozen products currently includes Muffins, Frittatas, Potato Bakes, Omelette Rounds, Veggie Cakes, and Cornbread with the last inclusion of the Brownie Bites line.

Veggies Made Great products are found nationwide in the freezer sections of retailers including Walmart, Costco, Target, Publix, BJ's, Albertsons/Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and more. For more information, visit VeggiesMadeGreat.com.

