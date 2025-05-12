Anzeige
12.05.2025 22:02 Uhr
INVAMED Awarded "Best Healthcare Robotics/Navigation Solution" at MedTech 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / INVAMED, a leading innovator in medical technology, has been honored with the prestigious "Best Healthcare Robotics/Navigation Solution" award at MedTech 2025. Recognized as the "Oscars of healthcare innovation," the MedTech Awards are judged by independent clinicians and biomedical engineers, spotlighting breakthroughs that promise transformative clinical impact. Over 4,500 global submissions from more than 18 countries competed in this year's program, with INVAMED standing out for its advanced robotic navigation systems that combine high-precision hardware and AI-driven software.

Who Is Rasit Dinc?

Rasit Dinc is the President and visionary leader of INVAMED, renowned for his pioneering contributions in robotic surgery, artificial intelligence, and next-generation medical solutions. He has conducted research at world-class institutions, including Harvard, where he focused on AI applications in healthcare. Under Dinc's leadership, INVAMED has rapidly expanded its portfolio of minimally invasive surgical technologies and positioned itself at the forefront of the global medtech industry.

Key Expertise:

  • Development of AI-powered surgical navigation systems

  • Robotic automation and micro-precision instrumentation

  • Strategic R&D collaborations with leading academic and healthcare institutions

Dinc's approach centers on integrating cutting-edge technology-such as machine learning algorithms and intelligent navigation systems-into clinical practice, thereby enhancing patient safety and improving surgical outcomes.

Florida Production & R&D Campus: A Global Expansion

As part of its international growth strategy, INVAMED is establishing a new production and research campus in Florida. This high-tech facility will focus on robotic surgery, AI-driven solutions, and advanced navigation technologies, aiming to serve as a major hub of innovation worldwide. The campus will drive:

  • Global Market Reach: Bringing INVAMED's robotic and AI innovations to healthcare providers across continents

  • R&D Synergies: Facilitating joint projects with prominent academic institutions, including those at the forefront of AI research

  • Talent Development: Creating specialized roles for engineers, data scientists, and surgeons to pioneer next-generation medical devices

Rasit Dinc emphasizes that this Florida campus seeks to become a premier center for robotic and AI-driven surgical advancements-not only in the United States but for global audiences.

Robotic Navigation & AI-Driven Surgical Solutions

INVAMED's award-winning robotic navigation systems merge highly precise hardware with advanced AI software. Utilizing large datasets and deep learning models, these solutions analyze real-time imaging, detect anatomical variations, and provide surgeons with immediate insights during procedures.

  • Machine Learning & Deep Learning: Real-time image analysis and autonomous detection of anatomical structures

  • High-Precision Hardware: GPU-accelerated computing and micro servo motors enabling sub-millimeter accuracy

  • 3D Imaging & Navigation: Multiple sensors and depth cameras for high-resolution scans of the surgical site

This robust, integrated approach significantly reduces operating times, shortens hospital stays, and lowers radiation exposure-benefits that enhance both patient safety and clinical efficiency.

Clinical Impact & Future Vision

Robotic navigation offers substantial benefits in cardiovascular, neurological, and oncological surgeries, where precision and minimal invasiveness are paramount. By enabling surgeons to perform complex procedures with smaller incisions-often procedures that traditionally required open surgery-INVAMED's systems:

  • Increase Patient Safety: Lower complication rates

  • Accelerate Recovery: Shorten healing times and support rapid return to normal activities

  • Minimize Radiation: Decrease reliance on additional protective measures

INVAMED plans to make its cutting-edge robotic navigation technology widely available by 2026, supported by strategic global partnerships to expand access to these innovative treatment options.

Rasit Dinc's Vision

In a statement on INVAMED's robotic navigation developments, Rasit Dinc remarked:

"Our core mission is to ensure safe and highly effective patient treatments. By uniting advanced robotics and AI, we can perform major surgeries through minimal incisions, reducing both complications and recovery times. We also aim to minimize radiation exposure for patients and clinical staff. Our commitment is to introduce these robotic navigation solutions to worldwide healthcare markets by 2026."

Dinc's ongoing collaboration with interdisciplinary teams of data scientists, biomedical engineers, and clinical experts drives continuous enhancements to INVAMED's technologies. These efforts not only push the boundaries of medical innovation but also contribute to scientific literature and medical education globally.

Global Contributions & Academic Collaboration

INVAMED's dedication to research and development is evident in its state-of-the-art laboratories and its support for numerous academic publications. Partnerships with leading universities help integrate new findings from simulation and validation studies directly into clinical practice:

  • Medical Training: Specialised VR modules and simulation software for next-generation surgical education

  • Academic Publications: Peer-reviewed research on robotic navigation and AI in leading scientific journals

  • International Recognition: Collaborations with prestigious institutions, including Harvard, draw wide interest in the global medical community

As global healthcare systems face growing demands from ageing populations and the rise in chronic diseases, INVAMED's technologies, under Rasit Dinc's leadership, seek to provide ethical, patient-centred solutions that enhance surgical precision and overall patient care.

About INVAMED

INVAMED is a frontrunner in advanced medical technologies, specialising in robotic navigation, artificial intelligence, and minimally invasive surgical solutions. Guided by Rasit Dinc's pioneering vision, the organisation continues to expand internationally, revolutionising patient care and shaping the future of global healthcare.

Media Contact:

Alex DuPont
DuPont Wire
alexdupontme@gmail.com

SOURCE: INVAMED



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/invamed-awarded-%22best-healthcare-robotics%2fnavigation-solution%22-a-1026789

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
