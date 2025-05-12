West Kootenay, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Private Hot Springs (www.privatehotsprings.com) today announced the expansion of their wellness sanctuary experience in response to the surging "proximity tourism" trend, as Canadians increasingly seek healing and relaxation closer to home rather than traveling abroad. This naturally-fed hot springs destination, featuring pristine mineral waters flowing directly from the mountain to chalets with glacier views, has become an essential wellness retreat during times of travel uncertainty.





The announcement comes as the travel industry observes a significant shift in consumer behavior, with more people seeking safe, secluded wellness experiences within driving distance of their homes. Private Hot Springs has reported a substantial increase in bookings, particularly from guests who previously would have traveled internationally for wellness or nature-based escapes.

"What sets our private hot springs apart is the combination of untouched nature, total seclusion, and authentic Canadian charm-without the crowds, airports, or passports," said Tina Genzer, founder of Private Hot Springs. "While international resorts often feel manufactured or overly commercialized, the experience at our sanctuary is raw and real. You're soaking in mineral waters fed directly from the mountain, under open skies, with glacier views and birdsong as your soundtrack."

The naturally occurring mineral waters at Private Hot Springs contain over 25 trace minerals including magnesium, lithium, potassium and calcium-offering therapeutic benefits specifically tailored to today's unique stress-related concerns. Magnesium helps calm the nervous system and relieve muscle tension, while lithium has mood-stabilizing effects linked to reduced anxiety. These minerals work together to create what many guests describe as a complete physical and emotional reset.

In response to evolving wellness priorities, Private Hot Springs has enhanced its offerings to emphasize complete privacy and deeper connection with nature. Each chalet is now a fully independent dwelling with no shared facilities, ensuring guests feel safe and secure. The property has also introduced contactless check-in and check-out, allowing visitors to arrive and settle in with minimal interruption.

"People aren't just looking for a vacation anymore-they're seeking renewal," explained Tina Genzer. "We've made it our mission to provide a sanctuary where that healing can truly happen."

The rise in proximity tourism has created positive economic ripple effects throughout the region. As guests discover the beauty of local natural attractions, many extend their stays to explore other hidden gems and support local businesses-creating a more resilient, locally-grounded tourism model.

Guests consistently report profound sensory experiences during their stays. Many describe the silence as "alive with the gentle rustle of trees, the bubbling of the springs, and the distant call of birds." The combination of cedar scents, mineral-rich steam, and the silky texture of the water itself creates what guests call a "full-body experience" that stays with them long after they've returned home.

The hot springs experience transforms with each season. Winter brings snow-blanketed landscapes where guests soak in steamy waters as snowflakes fall around them. Spring awakens with magnolia blooms and waterfall sounds. Summer offers long days perfect for hiking and kayaking at the nearby lake. Autumn slows everything down with changing colors and crisp air, drawing those seeking to ground themselves before winter.

Private Hot Springs has also observed a significant shift in visitor demographics. Before the pandemic, guests were primarily seasoned travelers familiar with spa culture. Today, they welcome a much broader demographic: younger professionals facing burnout, parents seeking restorative time away, couples celebrating quiet anniversaries, solo travelers, and elderly guests looking for peace in natural surroundings.

For those planning their first visit, Private Hot Springs recommends arriving early and allowing time to acclimate to the quiet. For maximum benefit, guests are encouraged to take 20-30 minute soaking sessions followed by rest, hydration, and repeat. The property also suggests complementary wellness practices like nature walks or forest bathing to enhance the experience.

"The experience isn't about doing more-it's about doing less," advises Tina Genzer. "Turn off your phone, sip some tea, breathe the mountain air, and let the nervous system begin to unwind. Most importantly: come as you are. Whether you're burned out, grieving, celebrating, or simply curious, the springs meet you where you are and offer what you -even if you don't yet know what that is."

The founders of www.privatehotsprings.com are currently developing a line of wellness products, including mineral-infused bath salts and aromatherapy mists, allowing guests to continue their healing journey after returning home.

About Private Hot Springs

Private Hot Springs offers naturally-fed hot spring experiences in a secluded mountain setting with glacier views. Each private chalet features independent hot tubs filled with mineral-rich thermal waters flowing directly from the mountain. The property is dedicated to providing authentic, nature-based wellness experiences that promote physical healing and emotional renewal. For more information, visit www.privatehotsprings.com.

