Acquisition adds Franklin solution, an AI-powered cloud platform for clinical decision support in genetic diseases

Strengthens QIAGEN Digital Insights offering for small and mid-sized labs worldwide with easy-to-use, fast and flexible NGS data interpretation in a rapidly growing market

Franklin complements QCI Interpret, QCI Precision Insights and QIAGEN's leading genetic databases COSMIC and HGMD

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Genoox, a provider of AI-powered software that enables clinical labs to scale and accelerate the processing of complex genetic tests.

The acquisition adds Franklin, Genoox's flagship cloud-based community platform, to the QIAGEN Digital Insights (QDI) portfolio, strengthening QIAGEN's leadership in genetic interpretation for clinical genomics applications.

Franklin empowers labs to analyze next-generation sequencing (NGS) data from targeted gene panels to whole exome and genome sequencing (WES/WGS) and delivers real-time, AI-driven insights to support clinical decision-making. Applications range from diagnosing genetic disorders and informing cancer treatments to supporting family planning decisions.

The platform is currently used by more than 4,000 healthcare organizations in over 50 countries and has powered more than 750,000 case interpretations to date.

"The acquisition of Genoox brings together two complementary strengths to better serve clinical testing laboratories," said Thierry Bernard, CEO of QIAGEN. "Franklin's AI-powered solution offers exciting opportunities for labs to rapidly identify the most clinically relevant insights and help improve patient outcomes. Combined with QIAGEN's trusted clinical knowledge and interpretation tools, the addition of Franklin to our portfolio will enable QIAGEN to better address the challenges of our customers who are seeking easy-to-use, rapid and scalable clinical decision-support solutions."

"Joining QIAGEN marks a major milestone in our mission to make genomic data more accessible and actionable," said Amir Trabelsi, Co-founder and CEO of Genoox. "Franklin will benefit from QIAGEN's global reach and scientific leadership as we scale to support more labs and patients around the world. As part of QIAGEN, we can together drive the next wave of precision medicine."

The acquisition also creates a path to integrate QIAGEN's genomic content into the Franklin platform. This includes the Human Gene Mutation Database (HGMD), the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC), and the QIAGEN Knowledge Base (QKB) all of which power the company's leading QCI Interpret and QCI Precision Insights solutions. These future integrations will expand Franklin's interpretive power, and in turn improving diagnostic yield, turnaround time and scalability for clinical labs.

Transaction summary

QIAGEN has acquired Genoox for $70 million in cash and eligible for additional milestone payments of up to $10 million. The acquisition is expected to generate approximately $5 million of sales in 2025 for QIAGEN and have a neutral impact on adjusted EPS.

About Genoox

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Genoox provides cloud-based tools for genomic data interpretation in clinical and research settings. Its Franklin platform supports real-time, evidence-based analysis of hereditary variants, helping clinicians, researchers, and genetic professionals make informed decisions. Franklin combines AI-driven interpretation with a global community network to improve access to actionable genetic insights. For more information, visit www.genoox.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions, enabling customers to extract and gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis while bioinformatics software and knowledge bases can be used to interpret data to find actionable insights. Automation solutions bring these processes together into seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves over 500,000 customers globally in Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics for clinical healthcare. As of March 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.qiagen.com.

