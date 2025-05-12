Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today announced that Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. will now hold its first quarter investor conference call on 22 May 2025 at 18:30 BST (13:30 EDT). During the call, CEO Bill Ackman and the other members of the Pershing Square investment team will provide an update on the portfolio and address questions emailed in advance by investors to: ir@persq.com.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available on PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

Following the call, a replay of the event will be available by audio webcast until Thursday, 5 June 2025 at 18:30 BST (13:30 EDT). To access the audio webcast, please visit PSH's website at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

