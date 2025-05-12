Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet" or the "Company") today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 12, 2025, and the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Shareholders approved all items of business presented at the AGM, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor and the election of six directors.

The Company welcomes Ms. Elizabeth D. McGregor and Mr. Mark Backens to its Board of Directors. Ms. McGregor is a highly experienced financial professional with demonstrated expertise in leading and managing growth, and Mr. Backens is a respected senior mining industry leader with over 35 years of global mining experience, both of whom will be invaluable to Versamet as it continues to build the premier emerging gold-copper royalty and streaming investment. The complete biographies of the two new Versamet directors are below.

"We are excited to have Liz and Mark join the Versamet board at this important time for the Company," said Greg Smith, Chairman of Versamet. "Their skills, expertise, and industry experience will be of great value to Versamet as we continue to grow and deliver value for our shareholders."

Elizabeth D. McGregor:

Ms. McGregor is a corporate director with more than 20 years of mining and finance experience and currently serves on the board of directors for Kinross Gold and Orla Mining. She was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Tahoe Resources until its acquisition by Pan American Silver. She previously held progressively senior financial roles at Goldcorp, including Vice-President and Treasurer, and began her career at KPMG. Ms. McGregor is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a B.A. (Hons) from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

Mark Backens:

Mr. Backens has over 35 years of international experience in the mining industry, with a strong background in engineering, mine construction, mine management, and corporate development. He has held senior management roles with notable companies including Meridian Gold, Placer Dome, and Goldcorp, and also served as Director of Investment Banking - Mining at Scotia Capital.

Mr. Backens has served on the boards of several mining companies, including Timmins Gold, Anthem United, Newstrike Capital, Candelaria Mining, Soho Resources, and Alio Gold. He was also the former CEO of Alio Gold Inc.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and is certified under the Partners, Directors and Senior Officers program. Mr. Backens was formerly a member of AIME, CIM, and a registered Professional Geologist.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251820

SOURCE: Versamet Royalties Corporation