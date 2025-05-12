Amolen Celebrates 8th Anniversary With Limited Edition Filament Bundles

Marking eight years of innovation in color, material performance, and sustainable 3D printing solutions.

To celebrate this milestone, Amolen introduces two limited-edition PLA filament bundles - featuring a curated selection of signature bestsellers and all-new matte colors - continuing its mission to inspire makers worldwide with materials that go beyond function.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Amolen, a global leader in creative 3D printing filament solutions, proudly marks its 8th anniversary with the release of the Amolen 8th Anniversary Limited Edition Box. This exclusive offering features a curated selection of the brand's most iconic materials and introduces never-before-seen colors. Limited to just 8,888 sets worldwide, the bundles are available while supplies last.

Amolen 8th Anniversary Limited Edition Box

Since its founding in 2017, Amolen has transformed how makers and professionals approach 3D printing-elevating filament from a technical supply to a vehicle for self-expression. With a legacy built on innovation, color exploration, and material performance, the company has pioneered products such as gradient Silk PLA, the industry-first S-Series, glow-in-the-dark PLA, and transparent TPU. These milestones have positioned Amolen as a go-to choice for creators seeking both visual impact and reliable results.

"Our vision has always been to go beyond production. For us, 3D printing is about telling stories and sharing imagination," said Zhenggang Li, Founder of Amolen. "Every spool we release is meant to inspire."

The limited edition box includes two distinct bundles. The first is the Classic Bestseller Collection, which revisits eight of Amolen's most recognized creations: PLA S-Series in Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green; PLA Silk Dual in Red and Black; PLA Silk in Gold and Shiny Red; and PLA Glow in Rainbow. The second is the all-new Matte Edition, making its debut with Matte Amolen Blue, Matte Black, Matte Chocolate Brown, and Matte Olive Green. Both Matte Amolen Blue and Matte Chocolate Brown are first-time releases.

All Amolen filaments are manufactured using premium virgin raw materials and comply with RoHS, REACH, and EN71 safety and environmental standards. The company maintains a strict safety-first policy and avoids the use of recycled plastics to ensure consistency, durability, and responsibility. Sustainability is a core principle behind every product.

With a presence in over 40 countries, Amolen continues to serve educators, prototyping engineers, hobbyists, and commercial 3D printing studios worldwide. The brand is also expanding its engagement through creator collaborations, Discord community channels, and a growing presence on TikTok.

For more information about Amolen's anniversary products and filament innovations, visit www.amolen.com .

About Amolen

Founded in 2017, Amolen is committed to redefining the boundaries of 3D printing. Driven by innovation, research, quality, and sustainability, Amolen provides high-performance and uniquely styled 3D printing filaments that meet the diverse needs of creators and professionals. With a strict safety-first policy, Amolen never uses recycled plastics, instead selecting virgin raw materials that meet REACH, RoHS, and EN71 certifications to ensure stability, durability, and environmental responsibility. Core products include eco-friendly PLA, professional-grade TPU and PETG, along with specialty filaments featuring luminous, color-changing, and iridescent effects. Through its ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, Amolen delivers sustainable, high-performance 3D printing solutions to the global community-helping creators bring their visions to life. Learn more at www.amolen.com.

