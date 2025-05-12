Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investment Corp. ("ArcStone"), a cross-border financial services firm, is pleased to announce that Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone, will deliver the closing remarks on Tuesday, May 13 (4:50 - 5:00 PM ET), concluding Day One of Critical Minerals Institute Summit IV at The National Club in Toronto. Immediately afterward, Mr. Astone will escort delegates to an invitation-only Wine Reception (5:00 - 6:30 PM ET) in the Club's historic lounges-an evening of high-level networking hosted exclusively by ArcStone.

Mr. Astone's Day-One remarks, "Seizing the Canada-U.S. Corridor: Smart Capital for Critical- Minerals Growth," will outline actionable financing pathways for emerging producers and technology innovators. "Our mandate is to connect mid-market companies with strategic, long- term capital on both sides of the border," said Michael Astone. "Critical Minerals Institute Summit IV gathers the decision-makers who can accelerate those ambitions-and we're honoured to toast the day's insights with them in one of Toronto's most iconic venues."

Mr. Astone will also appear on Day Two (Wednesday, May 14, 9:35 - 10:25 AM ET) during Panel 06, "Financing the Critical Minerals Revolution - Who Really Pays?" moderated by Peter Clausi (Silver Bullet Mines; CMI) and joined by Terry Lynch (Power Metallic Mines), Jason Saltzman (Gowling WLG), and Tuan Tran (Ara Partners), where the group will dissect capital-raising strategies and shareholder alignment in the critical-minerals sector.

Tracy Hughes, Founder & Executive Director of CMI, noted: "ArcStone blends Wall Street sophistication with Bay Street agility. Michael's perspectives-first in his Day-One keynote and then in our financing panel-will equip delegates with practical strategies for unlocking capital in today's volatile markets."

CMI Summit IV Event Details

Theme: The War for Critical Minerals and Capital Resources

Dates: Tuesday & Wednesday, May 13-14, 2025 Summit Hours: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Registration & coffee: 7:30 - 8:30 AM

Reception: Tuesday, May 13, 5:00 - 6:30 PM - hosted by ArcStone Securities and Investment Corp.

Location: The National Club, 303 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Website: CriticalMineralSummit.com

To register or secure a CMI Summit IV 2-day Delegates Pass, click here

About ArcStone Securities and Investment Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a premier cross-border financial services firm serving emerging and established corporate clients. With expertise spanning disruptive technology, health and wellness, med-tech, climate tech, and consumer packaged goods sectors, ArcStone delivers tailored capital markets solutions to public and private companies ranging from $25 million to $1 billion in enterprise value.

Our capabilities include institutional and retail marketing, mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital advisory, equity capital markets, and IPO services.

About the Critical Minerals Institute

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a trusted global leader in connecting companies, capital markets, and experts in the critical minerals industry. By combining in-depth research, thought leadership, and extensive industry expertise, CMI provides exclusive insights, invaluable resources, and robust networking opportunities that empower its members to thrive in a rapidly evolving global marketplace. Through collaboration with businesses, governments, and other stakeholders, CMI addresses both the challenges and opportunities within the critical minerals sector, highlighting the value, sustainability, and strategic importance of these essential materials. As a result, CMI ensures its members are equipped to drive innovation, lead in cutting-edge technology, and fuel industrial advancement worldwide.

To secure a CMI Membership, click here or to secure a CMI Summit IV 2-day Delegates Pass, click here

For further details, please contact Tracy Hughes, Executive Director, Critical Minerals Institute (CMI)

| +1 647 289 7714 | CriticalMineralsInstitute.com • CriticalMineralSummit.com

