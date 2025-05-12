DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Chronic Pruritus Market is Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% During the Study Period (2020-2034) | DelveInsight

The chronic pruritus market is expected to grow across the 7MM, driven by the introduction of innovative therapies like Dupilumab, Linerixibat, and Volixibat, among others. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic pruritus, driven by factors such as an aging population, increased exposure to environmental irritants, a higher occurrence of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, and improved diagnostic awareness among healthcare professionals, will further bolster the chronic pruritus market growth.
LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Pruritus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic pruritus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pruritus Market Report
- According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for chronic pruritus was found to be USD 3.5 billion in the 7MM in 2024.
- Estimates suggest that dupilumab is expected to generate approximately USD 700 million in the 7MM by 2034.
- According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 98 million total prevalent cases of chronic pruritus in the 7MM in 2024. Among these, around 22 million were diagnosed cases.
- Leading chronic pruritus companies developing emerging therapies, such as Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Galderma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel chronic pruritus drugs that can be available in the chronic pruritus market in the coming years.
- The promising chronic pruritus therapies in the pipeline include DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Linerixibat (GSK2330672), NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab), Volixibat, and others.
- In November 2024, GSK reported positive results from the global Phase III GLISTEN trial of linerixibat in adults with cholestatic pruritus in PBC at The Liver Meeting, hosted by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). Moreover, the company anticipates regulatory decisions in the U.S. in 2025, and in Europe and Japan in 2026.
- In November 2024, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presented interim results from the Phase IIb VINTAGE trial of volixibat for cholestatic pruritus in PBC at the AASLD.
- In September 2024, the Phase III LIBERTY-CPUO-CHIC trial evaluating DUPIXENT in adults with uncontrolled, severe chronic pruritus of unknown origin did not meet statistical significance for its primary itch responder endpoint, though it showed favorable numerical trends. The study achieved nominally significant improvements across all other itch-related endpoints. The Phase III program includes Study A (LIBERTY-CPUO-CHIC) and the planned pivotal Study B.
Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major chronic pruritus market share @ Chronic Pruritus Market Report
Chronic Pruritus Overview
Chronic pruritus, defined as itching that persists for more than six weeks, can severely affect a person's quality of life and is linked to a variety of skin-related and systemic conditions. Its underlying mechanisms involve complex interactions between the immune system and the nervous system, with elements such as cytokines and neuropeptides playing key roles in maintaining the itch. This complexity makes diagnosis challenging, necessitating detailed skin evaluations to distinguish between primary skin issues and secondary changes. Given its diverse origins, effective management requires individualized treatment plans that address the root cause.
Diagnosing chronic pruritus demands a structured and thorough approach due to its broad range of possible etiologies. The diagnostic process begins with an in-depth medical history and physical examination to detect any skin abnormalities or signs of systemic illness. Routine lab tests are typically ordered to evaluate the function of the liver, kidneys, and thyroid, along with checks for iron levels and inflammatory markers. Additional procedures, such as skin scrapings or biopsies, may be necessary to exclude infections or underlying malignancies.
Chronic Pruritus Epidemiology Segmentation
The chronic pruritus epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pruritus patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.
The chronic pruritus market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
- Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
- Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
- Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
- Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
- Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
Chronic Pruritus Treatment Market
Chronic itch demands a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to its specific cause and biological mechanisms. Successfully managing this condition depends on pinpointing the origin-whether it stems from a skin disorder, an internal disease, a nerve-related issue, or psychological factors-before applying targeted therapies to relieve discomfort. As scientific understanding grows, care is evolving from broad symptom control toward precision medicine, using new drugs that specifically interrupt the pathways driving itch.
When itch accompanies skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis or psoriasis, topical corticosteroids remain the mainstay for reducing inflammation and easing itching. By dampening the immune response, these medications lessen redness, swelling, and discomfort. In areas where steroids aren't suitable or for patients who can't use them, calcineurin inhibitors offer a steroid-free alternative. These drugs block calcineurin-a key protein in T-cell activation-thereby curbing inflammation without the typical steroid side effects.
In more serious cases of atopic dermatitis, patients often receive systemic biologic treatment such as dupilumab. Dupilumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the IL-4 and IL-13 signaling pathways-major contributors to Type 2 inflammation-leading to symptom relief and strengthened skin barrier function.
For chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), therapeutic choices now include difelikefalin, a selective kappa-opioid receptor agonist. Given by intravenous infusion, difelikefalin acts on peripheral sensory neurons and immune cells to reduce itching, while its minimal penetration into the central nervous system helps avoid typical opioid-related central side effects.
The current treatment landscape for chronic pruritus therapeutics market is relatively sparse, with only a handful of approved options: KORSUVA/KAPRUVIA (Kappa opioid receptor agonist), LIVMARLI (IBAT inhibitor), and BYLVAY/KAYFANDA (IBAT inhibitor). Notably, in March 2025, Japan approved LIVMARLI as the first and so far only therapy for cholestatic itching in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
To know more about chronic pruritus treatment guidelines, visit @ Chronic Pruritus Management
Chronic Pruritus Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies
- DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron
- Linerixibat (GSK2330672): GlaxoSmithKline
- NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab): Galderma/Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Discover more about chronic pruritus drugs in development @ Chronic Pruritus Clinical Trials
Chronic Pruritus Market Dynamics
The chronic pruritus market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. A multidisciplinary collaboration among dermatologists, neurologists, allergists, and psychologists enhances diagnostic accuracy and enables personalized treatment, ensuring a comprehensive approach to managing chronic pruritus, which can be effectively treated with peripheral Kappa-Opioid Receptor (KOR) agonists that reduce itch while minimizing central side effects and improving tolerability; moreover, the limited industry focus on chronic pruritus-compared to broader pruritus-highlights an opportunity for innovation in specialized therapies, while a greater emphasis on quality-of-life metrics supports the development of care models that address both the psychosocial burden and symptom control, ultimately improving overall patient outcomes.
Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of chronic pruritus, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the chronic pruritus market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the chronic pruritus market in the 7MM.
However, several factors may impede the growth of the chronic pruritus market. Chronic pruritus of unknown origin remains challenging to manage due to the absence of reliable biomarkers, the failure to effectively target neural sensitization, the dominance of traditional treatments like antihistamines and corticosteroids, and the diverse underlying etiologies-including systemic diseases-all of which hinder precise diagnosis, delay effective treatment, and create barriers to the adoption of newer, more innovative therapies.
Moreover, chronic pruritus treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the chronic pruritus market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the chronic pruritus market growth.
Chronic Pruritus Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2020-2034
Coverage
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan].
Chronic Pruritus Market CAGR
8.6 %
Chronic Pruritus Market Size in 2023
USD 3.5 Billion
Key Chronic Pruritus Companies
Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Galderma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, and others
Key Pipeline Chronic Pruritus Therapies
DUPIXENT (dupilumab), Linerixibat (GSK2330672), NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab), Volixibat, and others
Scope of the Chronic Pruritus Market Report
- Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pruritus current marketed and emerging therapies
- Chronic Pruritus Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Chronic Pruritus Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Chronic Pruritus Market Access and Reimbursement
Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic pruritus market trends @ Chronic Pruritus Market Trends
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Report Introduction
3
Chronic Pruritus Market Overview at a Glance
3.1
Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM in 2020
3.2
Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034
4
Executive Summary
5
Key Events
6
Disease Background and Overview
6.1
Introduction
6.2
Etiology
6.3
Pathophysiology
6.4
Diagnosis
6.4.1
Diagnostic Algorithm
6.4.2
Diagnostic Guidelines
6.5
Treatment and Management
6.5.1
Treatment Algorithm
6.5.2
Treatment Guidelines
7
Methodology
8
Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1
Key Findings
8.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
8.2.1
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.2.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.2.3
Gender-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.2.4
Age-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.2.5
Severity-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.2.6
Etiology-specific Cases of Chronic Pruritus
8.3
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM
8.4
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM
8.5
The US
8.5.1
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.5.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.5.3
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.5.4
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.5.5
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.5.6
Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in the US
8.6
EU4 and the UK
8.6.1
Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.6.2
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.6.3
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.6.4
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.6.5
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.6.6
Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
8.7
Japan
8.7.1
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
8.7.2
Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
8.7.3
Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
8.7.4
Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
8.7.5
Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
9
Patient Journey
10
Marketed Drugs
10.1
Key Cross Competition
10.2
KORSUVA/KAPRUVIA (difelikefalin): Cara Therapeutics/CSL/ Vifor/Maruishi
10.2.1
Product Description
10.2.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.2.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.2.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.2.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.3
LIVMARLI (maralixibat): Mirum Pharmaceuticals/Takeda
10.3.1
Product Description
10.3.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.3.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.3.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.3.5
Safety and Efficacy
10.4
BYLVAY/KAYFANDA (odevixibat): Ipsen/Jadeite Medicines
10.4.1
Product Description
10.4.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.4.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.4.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.4.5
Safety and Efficacy
List to be continued in the final report.
11
Emerging Drugs
11.1
Key Cross Competition
11.2
DUPIXENT (dupilumab): Sanofi/Regeneron
11.2.1
Drug Description
11.2.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Analysts' View
11.3
Linerixibat (GSK2330672): GlaxoSmithKline
11.3.1
Drug Description
11.3.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.3.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.3.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.3.5
Analysts' View
11.4
NEMLUVIO/MITCHGA (nemolizumab): Galderma/Chugai Pharmaceutical
11.4.1
Drug Description
11.4.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.4.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.4.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.4.5
Analysts' View
11.5
Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals
11.5.1
Drug Description
11.5.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.5.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.5.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.5.5
Analysts' View
List to be continued in the final report.
12
Chronic Pruritus - 7MM Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.2.1
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
12.2.2
Pricing Trends
12.2.3
Analogue Assessment
12.2.4
Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
12.3
Market Outlook
12.4
Attribute Analysis
12.5
Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in the 7MM
12.6
Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7
The US Market Size
12.7.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in the US
12.7.2
Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in the US
12.8
EU4 and the UK Market Size
12.8.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in EU4 and the UK
12.8.2
Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
12.9
Japan Market Size
12.9.1
Total Market Size of Chronic Pruritus in Japan
12.9.2
Market Size of Chronic Pruritus by Therapies in Japan
13
KOL Views
14
Unmet Needs
15
SWOT Analysis
16
Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1
The United States
16.1.1
CMS
16.2
EU4 and the UK
16.2.1
Germany
16.2.2
France
16.2.3
Italy
16.2.4
Spain
16.2.5
The United Kingdom
16.3
Japan
16.3.1
MHLW
17
Appendix
17.1
Acronyms and Abbreviations
17.2
Bibliography
17.3
Report Methodology
18
DelveInsight Capabilities
19
Disclaimer
20
About DelveInsight
Related Reports
Psoriasis Market
Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key psoriasis companies including AnaptysBio, Nimbus Lakshmi, Takeda, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB Pharma, ACELYRIN Inc., Novartis, among others.
Psoriasis Pipeline
Psoriasis Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key psoriasis companies, including Mylan, Biocad, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celltrion, Coherus BioSciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Can-Fite Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Iltoo Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Galectin Therapeutics, Evelo Biosciences, Galderma, BioMimetix JV, Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Aristea Therapeutics, UNION Therapeutics, MetrioPharm, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, among others.
Atopic Dermatitis Market
Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key atopic dermatitis companies, including rcutis Biotherapeutics, Amgen, Kyowa Kirin, Dermavant Sciences, Cara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Arena Pharmaceuticals, BioMimetix, Eli Lilly and Company, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Hangzhou Yirui Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd, LEO Pharma, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Brexogen Inc., Sanofi, Shaperon, UCB Pharma, Q32 Bio Inc., Akeso, Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., Allakos Inc., Biosion, Inc., among others.
Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline
Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline Insight - 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key atopic dermatitis companies, including Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc, Dermira, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others. Kymab, BiomX, LEO Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Arjil Pharmaceuticals, SCM Lifescience, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Brickell Biotech Inc, AstraZeneca, Kyowa Kirin, UCB Biopharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Sanofi, KeyMed Biosciences, Asana BioSciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPT Therapeutics, Allakos, Novartis, BioMimetix, Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co, Connect Biopharma, Pfizer, Evommune, Inc., Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Biosion, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma Company Limited, JW Pharmaceutical, Oneness Biotech, Alphyn Biologics, selectION, UNION Therapeutics, Ichnos Scien, among others.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
info@delveinsight.com
+14699457679
www.delveinsight.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chronic-pruritus-market-is-anticipated-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-8-6-during-the-study-period-20202034--delveinsight-302452301.html