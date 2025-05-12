Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Zero Limits Movie: New film "Zero Limits" Starring Secret Movie Star Dr. Joe Vitale to Premiere in Sacramento June 26

Finanznachrichten News

"I have proof there are no limits," claims Dr. Joe Vitale, best known for his role in the hit movie The Secret and his numerous bestselling books. "I've filmed the evidence."

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / The film "Zero Limits" has already received high praise from critics, with many calling it a life-changing movie. It's been nominated for 12 awards and won three, so far. "Zero Limits" has been described as a must-watch for anyone looking to improve their relationships, health, and overall well-being. Its unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern techniques makes it a valuable resource for anyone seeking personal growth and transformation.

"I'm on a quest to find out if anything is truly impossible or incurable," says Vitale, who received the Los Angles Tribune Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 and the US President Lifetime Achievement award in 2024.

"I created a film to give people hope, inspiration, and information," he said. "I'm on a mission to get this message to the world suffering."

The premiere of "Zero Limits" in Sacramento June 26 is highly anticipated, with limited VIP tickets selling out quickly. Attendees can expect an evening filled with inspiration, as Vitale shares his journey and insights from being homeless to becoming an international movie star and celebrated bestselling author, and is joined with many of the stars from the movie.

"The world is in pain," Vitale, 71, explains. "Everyone is dazed and confused. Yet there is a way out, and we reveal it in the film."

Media coverage includes the Los Angeles Tribune, as well as independent journalists and photographers. The event will also feature a meet-and-greet with the author and many members of the cast. "Zero Limits" is a film that has the power to change lives. The VIP red carpet premiere in Sacramento is not to be missed. Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

"I saw the what a good movie could do to help people by being in the movie The Secret," says Vitale, author of The Miracle and The Attractor Factor. "I've wanted my own movie for ten years. I'm happy to say it's ready for the world."

For more information on "Zero Limits" the movie, and to purchase VIP tickets for the premiere, visit the official website at www.zerolimitsmovie.com.The movie will stream on Amazon and Apple TV later 2025.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn from one of the world's leading experts on ho'oponopono and discover the limitless potential within yourself.

Expect Miracles!

Dr. Joe Vitale
Hypnotic Marketing Inc
mrfire@gmail.com
http://www.ZeroLimitsMovie.com

SOURCE: Zero Limits Movie



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-film-%22zero-limits%22-starring-secret-movie-star-dr.-joe-vitale-to-premiere-i-1026837

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
