The Biggest Form 990 Deadline of the Year is Here: Tax990 Delivers Stress-Free Last-Minute Filing for Nonprofits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / As the May 15 deadline approaches, thousands of nonprofit organizations across the country are making their final preparations to file Form 990 .

Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, supports organizations during this crucial period with reliable, last-minute filing options and dedicated support to ensure compliance and peace of mind.

Who needs to file by May 15?

Tax-exempt organizations that operate on a calendar year, from January 1 through December 31, must file their annual tax return with the IRS by May 15, 2025. This includes most public charities, private foundations, and other tax-exempt entities.

Forms due, penalties, and extensions

The May 15 deadline applies to a range of forms, including:

Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For small nonprofits with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

Form 990-EZ: For nonprofits with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets under $500,000.

Form 990: Required for organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more.

Form 990-PF: Filed by all private foundations.

Form 990-T: Required for any exempt organization with $1,000 or more in gross income from unrelated business activities.

CA Form 199: This applies to California nonprofits that obtained tax-exempt status from the Franchise Tax Board (FTB).

Failing to file on time can result in daily penalties, and organizations that don't file for three consecutive years risk automatic revocation of their tax-exempt status. For nonprofits that need additional time, Form 8868 provides an automatic 6-month extension.

The Tax990 Commitment

Tax990 is dedicated to making nonprofit tax filing as simple and stress-free as possible through intuitive features, clear instructions, and expert support, backed by the Tax990 Commitment .

Tax990 does everything in its power to ensure each 990 return gets approved by the IRS, which includes:

Complimentary Extension Requests : If an organization needs more time, they can pay for their 990 upfront and file an 8868 at no additional charge and get an instant 6-month extension.

Retransmit Rejected Returns : If the IRS rejects a return due to an error, Tax990 allows clients to fix the issue and retransmit at no added cost.

No-Cost Amendments : If errors are discovered after IRS acceptance, clients can file up to 3 amendments at no additional charge.

Money-Back Guarantee: If a return is rejected as a duplicate or cannot be fixed and retransmitted, Tax990 provides a full refund.

Built for fast, accurate filing

Tax990 goes beyond compliance-it's designed for convenience. With features built specifically for nonprofits, the platform enables faster preparation and greater accuracy:

Option to Copy Data from Previous Returns - Even if last year's return was filed elsewhere.

Easy Form Preparation - Form-based and interview-based filing options with a guided filing experience and on-screen tips.

Free Schedules - Based on the data entered on the main form, Tax990 automatically includes the necessary 990 Schedules at no extra cost.

Internal Audit Check - The Tax990 system incorporates built-in validations to catch common errors before submission.

World-Class Customer Support - Based in the U.S. and ready to help via chat, email, or phone.

AI Chatbot Assistance - Available 24/7 to answer common filing questions in real-time.

With the May 15 filing deadline this week, Tax990 can help nonprofits navigate the season with confidence. Those required to file Form 990 can create a free account and get started at Tax990.com

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N , 990-EZ , 990 , 990-PF , 990-T , CA Form 199 , 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, and more.

