Black Box Strengthens Australian Presence. Launches Security Operations Center, and Data Networking Lab in Sydney

MUMBAI, India and SYDNEY, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box Limited (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), a leading digital infrastructure solution provider, today announced the expansion of its operations in Australia with the launch of a new facility in Sydney. This strategic move underscores Black Box's commitment to providing world-class, customer-centric technology solutions that combine global expertise with tailored local execution.

At the core of the expansion is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) and an advanced Data Networking Lab. These facilities are purpose-built to meet the growing demand for robust cybersecurity and high-performance networking solutions among Australian enterprises.

The new SOC will offer 24/7 threat monitoring, AI-driven risk mitigation, and real-time incident response, enabling organizations to proactively protect their digital environments. Complementing this, the Data Networking Lab will accelerate the deployment of next-generation technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, AI-powered automation, and Software-Defined Networking (SDN)-empowering businesses to modernize, optimize, and future-proof their IT infrastructure.

"Our expansion is fundamentally about serving our customers better," said Mr. Sanjeev Verma, President & CEO, Black Box. "We're not just opening a new office-we're creating a dedicated innovation hub that will transform how Australian enterprises approach digital security and network modernization."

This investment represents a significant milestone in Black Box's global growth strategy and reinforces its vision of enabling secure, intelligent, and scalable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. As Australia's digital economy continues to evolve rapidly, Black Box is committed to playing a leading role in helping organizations strengthen resilience, agility, and competitiveness in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

About Black Box

Black Box is a global digital infrastructure integrator specializing in network integration, cybersecurity, digital connectivity, and data center services. With 4,000 professionals worldwide, the company supports businesses across the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, helping them accelerate digital transformation, fortify cybersecurity, and optimize operations.

At the core of its solutions is cybersecurity expertise, offering AI-driven threat detection, proactive risk mitigation, and 24/7 security operations to defend enterprises against evolving cyber threats. Partnering with industry leaders, Black Box delivers secure, scalable, and industry-specific technology solutions. By blending cutting-edge security with innovation, the company empowers businesses to build resilient digital ecosystems that drive growth and agility in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

