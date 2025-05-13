Anzeige
1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

Pampa's financial information is reported in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') are applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are inflation-adjusted as of March 31, 2025, and are converted to US$ at the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

First quarter 2025 ('Q1 25') main results1

Sales rose 3% year-on-year to US$414 million in Q1 252, driven by higher spot energy prices, the contribution from the newly commissioned Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'), and greater deliveries under Plan Gas, partially offset by lower petrochemical reformer volumes and softer gas sales to industries and Chile.

Strong thermal availability and solid wind generation in Q1 25:

Pampa's main operational KPIs

Q1 25

Q1 24

Variation

Oil and gas

Production (k boe/day)

72.7

73.1

-0%

Gas over total production

96%

94%

+2%

Average gas price (US$/MBTU)

3.0

3.2

-6%

Average oil price (US$/bbl)

68.4

68.6

-0%

Power

Generation (GWh)

5,951

5,928

+0%

Gross margin (US$/MWh)

24.6

20.2

+22%

Petrochemicals

Volume sold (k ton)

84

110

-24%

Average price (US$/ton)

1,095

1,098

-0%

Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$220 million in Q1 25, up 17% from Q1 24, mainly explained by spot energy and PEPE 6 in the power generation, along with higher Plan gas volumes and tariff increases in TGS and Transener, partially offset by higher operating costs, lower gas sales to industries and Chile, and reduced production in petrochemicals.

US$153 million net profit to the Company's shareholders, 43% lower than in Q1 24 due to a smaller recovery from non-cash deferred income tax and increasing operating costs, offset by higher sales and positive net financial results.

Net debt stood at US$577 million, mainly reflecting increased working capital requirements and continued investment in the Rincón de Aranda development.

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 03.31.2025

As of 12.31.2024

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

2,883,249

2,685

2,690,533

2,607

Intangible assets

102,367

95

99,170

95

Right-of-use assets

10,720

10

11,330

11

Deferred tax asset

226,917

211

161,694

157

Investments in associates and joint ventures

1,184,425

1,103

1,024,769

993

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

29,272

27

28,127

27

Other assets

431

-

366

-

Trade and other receivables

186,248

173

76,798

75

Total non-current assets

4,623,629

4,304

4,092,787

3,965

Inventories

267,766

250

230,095

223

Financial assets at amortized cost

86,930

81

82,628

80

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

722,388

673

877,623

850

Derivative financial instruments

10

-

979

1

Trade and other receivables

569,480

530

503,529

488

Cash and cash equivalents

387,416

361

761,231

738

Total current assets

2,033,990

1,895

2,456,085

2,380

Total assets

6,657,619

6,199

6,548,872

6,345

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the company

3,728,731

3,472

3,391,127

3,286

Non-controlling interest

10,384

10

9,167

9

Total equity

3,739,115

3,482

3,400,294

3,295

LIABILITIES

Provisions

109,698

102

141,436

137

Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

81,851

76

77,284

75

Deferred tax liability

50,743

47

50,223

49

Defined benefit plans

34,110

32

31,293

30

Borrowings

1,437,072

1,338

1,416,917

1,373

Trade and other payables

90,035

83

87,992

84

Total non-current liabilities

1,803,509

1,678

1,805,145

1,748

Provisions

10,487

10

10,725

10

Income tax liability

321,343

299

265,008

257

Tax liabilities

34,599

32

30,989

30

Defined benefit plans

7,077

7

7,077

7

Salaries and social security payable

25,665

24

40,035

39

Derivative financial instruments

705

1

2

-

Borrowings

379,018

353

728,096

706

Trade and other payables

336,101

313

261,501

253

Total current liabilities

1,114,995

1,039

1,343,433

1,302

Total liabilities

2,918,504

2,717

3,148,578

3,050

Total liabilities and equity

6,657,619

6,199

6,548,872

6,345

Consolidated income statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First quarter

Figures in million

2025

2024

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

438,715

414

337,376

401

Domestic sales

372,894

352

274,579

326

Foreign market sales

65,821

62

62,797

75

Cost of sales

(301,010

)

(285

)

(215,183

)

(258

)

Gross profit

137,705

129

122,193

143

Selling expenses

(22,490

)

(21

)

(13,580

)

(16

)

Administrative expenses

(45,055

)

(43

)

(34,238

)

(41

)

Exploration expenses

(58

)

-

(82

)

-

Other operating income

35,473

32

28,992

35

Other operating expenses

(23,711

)

(22

)

(26,385

)

(31

)

Impairment of financial assets

(212

)

-

(29,830

)

(34

)

Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories

(807

)

-

(32

)

-

Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

48,144

46

51,416

61

Income from the sale of associates

-

-

1,458

2

Operating income

128,989

121

99,912

119

Financial income

35,494

33

1,347

2

Financial costs

(42,844

)

(41

)

(43,955

)

(53

)

Other financial results

38,050

37

43,805

52

Financial results, net

30,700

29

1,197

1

Profit before tax

159,689

150

101,109

120

Income tax

3,029

4

122,687

148

Net income for the period

162,718

154

223,796

268

Attributable to the owners of the Company

161,886

153

223,796

267

Attributable to the non-controlling interest

832

1

-

1

Net income per share to shareholders

119.0

0.1

164.6

0.2

Net income per ADR to shareholders

2,975.8

2.8

4,113.9

4.9

Average outstanding common shares1

1,360

1,360

Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,360

1,360

Note: 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2025.

Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

Figures in millions

As of 03.31.2025

As of 03.31.2024

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit of the period

162,718

154

223,796

268

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities

8,017

3

(74,640

)

(94

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(76,850

)

(67

)

(163,370

)

(194

)

Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities

93,885

90

(14,214

)

(20

)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions

(164,292

)

(162

)

(109,435

)

(139

)

Collection for sales of public securities and shares acquisitions, net

147,374

151

56,151

87

Recovery of mutual funds, net

237

-

1,117

1

Payment for companies??acquisitions

(33,327

)

(31

)

(19,750

)

(24

)

Payment for right-of-use

(553

)

(1

)

(4,346

)

(5

)

Collection for equity interests in companies sales

-

-

6,206

7

Collection for joint ventures?? share repurchase

-

-

30,135

37

Dividends collection

-

-

6,955

8

Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities

(50,561

)

(43

)

(32,967

)

(28

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from borrowings

47,700

45

112,857

133

Payment of borrowings

(74,142

)

(70

)

(10,959

)

(13

)

Payment of borrowings interests

(39,094

)

(38

)

(34,128

)

(42

)

Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds

(377,408

)

(360

)

-

-

Payments of leases

(968

)

(1

)

(782

)

(1

)

Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities

(443,912

)

(424

)

66,988

77

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(400,588

)

(377

)

19,807

29

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

761,231

738

137,973

171

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

26,773

n.a.

13,797

n.a.

(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents

(400,588

)

(377

)

19,807

29

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

387,416

361

171,577

200

Note: The amounts of cash and cash equivalents does not consider financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and investments at amortized cost.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the video conference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 25 results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, VP and executive director of E&P and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register here.

For further information about Pampa:

  • investor@pampa.com

  • ri.pampa.com/en

  • www.argentina.gob.ar/cnv

  • www.sec.gov

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pampa-energ%c3%ada-announces-first-quarter-2025-results-1026601

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
