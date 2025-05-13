Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.

Pampa's financial information is reported in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') are applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are inflation-adjusted as of March 31, 2025, and are converted to US$ at the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.

First quarter 2025 ('Q1 25') main results1

Sales rose 3% year-on-year to US$414 million in Q1 252, driven by higher spot energy prices, the contribution from the newly commissioned Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'), and greater deliveries under Plan Gas, partially offset by lower petrochemical reformer volumes and softer gas sales to industries and Chile.

Strong thermal availability and solid wind generation in Q1 25:

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q1 25 Q1 24 Variation Oil and gas Production (k boe/day) 72.7 73.1 -0% Gas over total production 96% 94% +2% Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 3.0 3.2 -6% Average oil price (US$/bbl) 68.4 68.6 -0% Power Generation (GWh) 5,951 5,928 +0% Gross margin (US$/MWh) 24.6 20.2 +22% Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 84 110 -24% Average price (US$/ton) 1,095 1,098 -0%

Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$220 million in Q1 25, up 17% from Q1 24, mainly explained by spot energy and PEPE 6 in the power generation, along with higher Plan gas volumes and tariff increases in TGS and Transener, partially offset by higher operating costs, lower gas sales to industries and Chile, and reduced production in petrochemicals.

US$153 million net profit to the Company's shareholders, 43% lower than in Q1 24 due to a smaller recovery from non-cash deferred income tax and increasing operating costs, offset by higher sales and positive net financial results.

Net debt stood at US$577 million, mainly reflecting increased working capital requirements and continued investment in the Rincón de Aranda development.

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of March 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)

Figures in million As of 03.31.2025 As of 12.31.2024 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 2,883,249 2,685 2,690,533 2,607 Intangible assets 102,367 95 99,170 95 Right-of-use assets 10,720 10 11,330 11 Deferred tax asset 226,917 211 161,694 157 Investments in associates and joint ventures 1,184,425 1,103 1,024,769 993 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 29,272 27 28,127 27 Other assets 431 - 366 - Trade and other receivables 186,248 173 76,798 75 Total non-current assets 4,623,629 4,304 4,092,787 3,965 Inventories 267,766 250 230,095 223 Financial assets at amortized cost 86,930 81 82,628 80 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss 722,388 673 877,623 850 Derivative financial instruments 10 - 979 1 Trade and other receivables 569,480 530 503,529 488 Cash and cash equivalents 387,416 361 761,231 738 Total current assets 2,033,990 1,895 2,456,085 2,380 Total assets 6,657,619 6,199 6,548,872 6,345 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the company 3,728,731 3,472 3,391,127 3,286 Non-controlling interest 10,384 10 9,167 9 Total equity 3,739,115 3,482 3,400,294 3,295 LIABILITIES Provisions 109,698 102 141,436 137 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision 81,851 76 77,284 75 Deferred tax liability 50,743 47 50,223 49 Defined benefit plans 34,110 32 31,293 30 Borrowings 1,437,072 1,338 1,416,917 1,373 Trade and other payables 90,035 83 87,992 84 Total non-current liabilities 1,803,509 1,678 1,805,145 1,748 Provisions 10,487 10 10,725 10 Income tax liability 321,343 299 265,008 257 Tax liabilities 34,599 32 30,989 30 Defined benefit plans 7,077 7 7,077 7 Salaries and social security payable 25,665 24 40,035 39 Derivative financial instruments 705 1 2 - Borrowings 379,018 353 728,096 706 Trade and other payables 336,101 313 261,501 253 Total current liabilities 1,114,995 1,039 1,343,433 1,302 Total liabilities 2,918,504 2,717 3,148,578 3,050 Total liabilities and equity 6,657,619 6,199 6,548,872 6,345

Consolidated income statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

First quarter Figures in million 2025 2024 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ Sales revenue 438,715 414 337,376 401 Domestic sales 372,894 352 274,579 326 Foreign market sales 65,821 62 62,797 75 Cost of sales (301,010 ) (285 ) (215,183 ) (258 ) Gross profit 137,705 129 122,193 143 Selling expenses (22,490 ) (21 ) (13,580 ) (16 ) Administrative expenses (45,055 ) (43 ) (34,238 ) (41 ) Exploration expenses (58 ) - (82 ) - Other operating income 35,473 32 28,992 35 Other operating expenses (23,711 ) (22 ) (26,385 ) (31 ) Impairment of financial assets (212 ) - (29,830 ) (34 ) Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories (807 ) - (32 ) - Results for part. in joint businesses & associates 48,144 46 51,416 61 Income from the sale of associates - - 1,458 2 Operating income 128,989 121 99,912 119 Financial income 35,494 33 1,347 2 Financial costs (42,844 ) (41 ) (43,955 ) (53 ) Other financial results 38,050 37 43,805 52 Financial results, net 30,700 29 1,197 1 Profit before tax 159,689 150 101,109 120 Income tax 3,029 4 122,687 148 Net income for the period 162,718 154 223,796 268 Attributable to the owners of the Company 161,886 153 223,796 267 Attributable to the non-controlling interest 832 1 - 1 Net income per share to shareholders 119.0 0.1 164.6 0.2 Net income per ADR to shareholders 2,975.8 2.8 4,113.9 4.9 Average outstanding common shares1 1,360 1,360 Outstanding shares by the end of period1 1,360 1,360

Note: 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2025.

Consolidated cash flow statement

(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)

Figures in millions As of 03.31.2025 As of 03.31.2024 AR$ US$ AR$ US$ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Profit of the period 162,718 154 223,796 268 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities 8,017 3 (74,640 ) (94 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (76,850 ) (67 ) (163,370 ) (194 ) Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities 93,885 90 (14,214 ) (20 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions (164,292 ) (162 ) (109,435 ) (139 ) Collection for sales of public securities and shares acquisitions, net 147,374 151 56,151 87 Recovery of mutual funds, net 237 - 1,117 1 Payment for companies??acquisitions (33,327 ) (31 ) (19,750 ) (24 ) Payment for right-of-use (553 ) (1 ) (4,346 ) (5 ) Collection for equity interests in companies sales - - 6,206 7 Collection for joint ventures?? share repurchase - - 30,135 37 Dividends collection - - 6,955 8 Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities (50,561 ) (43 ) (32,967 ) (28 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 47,700 45 112,857 133 Payment of borrowings (74,142 ) (70 ) (10,959 ) (13 ) Payment of borrowings interests (39,094 ) (38 ) (34,128 ) (42 ) Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds (377,408 ) (360 ) - - Payments of leases (968 ) (1 ) (782 ) (1 ) Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities (443,912 ) (424 ) 66,988 77 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (400,588 ) (377 ) 19,807 29 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 761,231 738 137,973 171 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 26,773 n.a. 13,797 n.a. (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (400,588 ) (377 ) 19,807 29 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 387,416 361 171,577 200

Note: The amounts of cash and cash equivalents does not consider financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and investments at amortized cost.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.

Information about the video conference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 25 results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, VP and executive director of E&P and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

