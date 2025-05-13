Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM)(Buenos Aires Stock Exchange:PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentine oil, gas and electricity, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025.
Pampa's financial information is reported in US$, its functional currency. For local currency equivalents, transactional exchange rate ('FX') are applied. However, Transener and Transportadora de Gas del Sur's ('TGS') figures are inflation-adjusted as of March 31, 2025, and are converted to US$ at the period-end FX. Previously reported figures remained unchanged.
First quarter 2025 ('Q1 25') main results1
Sales rose 3% year-on-year to US$414 million in Q1 252, driven by higher spot energy prices, the contribution from the newly commissioned Parque Eólico Pampa Energía 6 ('PEPE 6'), and greater deliveries under Plan Gas, partially offset by lower petrochemical reformer volumes and softer gas sales to industries and Chile.
Strong thermal availability and solid wind generation in Q1 25:
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q1 25
Q1 24
Variation
Oil and gas
Production (k boe/day)
72.7
73.1
-0%
Gas over total production
96%
94%
+2%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
3.0
3.2
-6%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
68.4
68.6
-0%
Power
Generation (GWh)
5,951
5,928
+0%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
24.6
20.2
+22%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
84
110
-24%
Average price (US$/ton)
1,095
1,098
-0%
Adjusted EBITDA3 reached US$220 million in Q1 25, up 17% from Q1 24, mainly explained by spot energy and PEPE 6 in the power generation, along with higher Plan gas volumes and tariff increases in TGS and Transener, partially offset by higher operating costs, lower gas sales to industries and Chile, and reduced production in petrochemicals.
US$153 million net profit to the Company's shareholders, 43% lower than in Q1 24 due to a smaller recovery from non-cash deferred income tax and increasing operating costs, offset by higher sales and positive net financial results.
Net debt stood at US$577 million, mainly reflecting increased working capital requirements and continued investment in the Rincón de Aranda development.
1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.
2 Sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS are excluded, shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates.'
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the flows before financial items, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. Further information on section 3.1.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of March 31, 2025 and December 2024, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 03.31.2025
As of 12.31.2024
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
2,883,249
2,685
2,690,533
2,607
Intangible assets
102,367
95
99,170
95
Right-of-use assets
10,720
10
11,330
11
Deferred tax asset
226,917
211
161,694
157
Investments in associates and joint ventures
1,184,425
1,103
1,024,769
993
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
29,272
27
28,127
27
Other assets
431
-
366
-
Trade and other receivables
186,248
173
76,798
75
Total non-current assets
4,623,629
4,304
4,092,787
3,965
Inventories
267,766
250
230,095
223
Financial assets at amortized cost
86,930
81
82,628
80
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
722,388
673
877,623
850
Derivative financial instruments
10
-
979
1
Trade and other receivables
569,480
530
503,529
488
Cash and cash equivalents
387,416
361
761,231
738
Total current assets
2,033,990
1,895
2,456,085
2,380
Total assets
6,657,619
6,199
6,548,872
6,345
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
3,728,731
3,472
3,391,127
3,286
Non-controlling interest
10,384
10
9,167
9
Total equity
3,739,115
3,482
3,400,294
3,295
LIABILITIES
Provisions
109,698
102
141,436
137
Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision
81,851
76
77,284
75
Deferred tax liability
50,743
47
50,223
49
Defined benefit plans
34,110
32
31,293
30
Borrowings
1,437,072
1,338
1,416,917
1,373
Trade and other payables
90,035
83
87,992
84
Total non-current liabilities
1,803,509
1,678
1,805,145
1,748
Provisions
10,487
10
10,725
10
Income tax liability
321,343
299
265,008
257
Tax liabilities
34,599
32
30,989
30
Defined benefit plans
7,077
7
7,077
7
Salaries and social security payable
25,665
24
40,035
39
Derivative financial instruments
705
1
2
-
Borrowings
379,018
353
728,096
706
Trade and other payables
336,101
313
261,501
253
Total current liabilities
1,114,995
1,039
1,343,433
1,302
Total liabilities
2,918,504
2,717
3,148,578
3,050
Total liabilities and equity
6,657,619
6,199
6,548,872
6,345
Consolidated income statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
First quarter
Figures in million
2025
2024
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
438,715
414
337,376
401
Domestic sales
372,894
352
274,579
326
Foreign market sales
65,821
62
62,797
75
Cost of sales
(301,010
)
(285
)
(215,183
)
(258
)
Gross profit
137,705
129
122,193
143
Selling expenses
(22,490
)
(21
)
(13,580
)
(16
)
Administrative expenses
(45,055
)
(43
)
(34,238
)
(41
)
Exploration expenses
(58
)
-
(82
)
-
Other operating income
35,473
32
28,992
35
Other operating expenses
(23,711
)
(22
)
(26,385
)
(31
)
Impairment of financial assets
(212
)
-
(29,830
)
(34
)
Impairment on PPE, int. assets & inventories
(807
)
-
(32
)
-
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
48,144
46
51,416
61
Income from the sale of associates
-
-
1,458
2
Operating income
128,989
121
99,912
119
Financial income
35,494
33
1,347
2
Financial costs
(42,844
)
(41
)
(43,955
)
(53
)
Other financial results
38,050
37
43,805
52
Financial results, net
30,700
29
1,197
1
Profit before tax
159,689
150
101,109
120
Income tax
3,029
4
122,687
148
Net income for the period
162,718
154
223,796
268
Attributable to the owners of the Company
161,886
153
223,796
267
Attributable to the non-controlling interest
832
1
-
1
Net income per share to shareholders
119.0
0.1
164.6
0.2
Net income per ADR to shareholders
2,975.8
2.8
4,113.9
4.9
Average outstanding common shares1
1,360
1,360
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,360
1,360
Note: 1 It considers the Employee stock-based compensation plan shares, which amounted to 3.9 million common shares as of March 31, 2024 and 2025.
Consolidated cash flow statement
(For the quarters ended on March 31, 2025 and 2024, in millions)
Figures in millions
As of 03.31.2025
As of 03.31.2024
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit of the period
162,718
154
223,796
268
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to cash flows from operating activities
8,017
3
(74,640
)
(94
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(76,850
)
(67
)
(163,370
)
(194
)
Net cash generated by (used in) operating activities
93,885
90
(14,214
)
(20
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payment for property, plant and equipment acquisitions
(164,292
)
(162
)
(109,435
)
(139
)
Collection for sales of public securities and shares acquisitions, net
147,374
151
56,151
87
Recovery of mutual funds, net
237
-
1,117
1
Payment for companies??acquisitions
(33,327
)
(31
)
(19,750
)
(24
)
Payment for right-of-use
(553
)
(1
)
(4,346
)
(5
)
Collection for equity interests in companies sales
-
-
6,206
7
Collection for joint ventures?? share repurchase
-
-
30,135
37
Dividends collection
-
-
6,955
8
Net cash generated by (used in) investing activities
(50,561
)
(43
)
(32,967
)
(28
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from borrowings
47,700
45
112,857
133
Payment of borrowings
(74,142
)
(70
)
(10,959
)
(13
)
Payment of borrowings interests
(39,094
)
(38
)
(34,128
)
(42
)
Repurchase and redemption of corporate bonds
(377,408
)
(360
)
-
-
Payments of leases
(968
)
(1
)
(782
)
(1
)
Net cash (used in) generated by financing activities
(443,912
)
(424
)
66,988
77
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(400,588
)
(377
)
19,807
29
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
761,231
738
137,973
171
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
26,773
n.a.
13,797
n.a.
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(400,588
)
(377
)
19,807
29
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
387,416
361
171,577
200
Note: The amounts of cash and cash equivalents does not consider financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and investments at amortized cost.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampa.com/en.
Information about the video conference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 25 results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Adolfo Zuberbühler, CFO, Horacio Turri, VP and executive director of E&P and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For further information about Pampa:
