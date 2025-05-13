Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 00:26 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

govrecover: State Unclaimed Property Divisions Move to Eliminate SSN Verification in Unclaimed Asset Claims

Finanznachrichten News

GovRecover Praises Policy Shift That Removes a Major Barrier for Americans Seeking Dormant Funds

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / In a welcome move for everyday Americans, several state governments have announced they will no longer require proof of Social Security numbers when filing unclaimed asset claims. GovRecover, a licensed unclaimed asset recovery service, applauds this policy change as a critical step toward making the process more accessible-especially for the many individuals who previously balked at sharing such sensitive information.

"Asking for a Social Security number up front was one of the biggest deterrents keeping people from reclaiming money they didn't even know they had," said Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder of GovRecover. "By removing that hurdle, states are opening the door for thousands more citizens to safely and confidently recover their lost assets."

How SSN Requirements Kept Money Dormant

  • Privacy Concerns: Many potential claimants feared identity theft or data misuse, leading them to abandon claims altogether.

  • Technical Friction: Obtaining and uploading certified SSN documentation added weeks-or even months-to an already complex process.

  • Awareness Gap: Consumers unaware of alternate verification methods often assumed they couldn't proceed without an SSN, leaving funds untouched.

"Even people who were aware of unclaimed assets often gave up when confronted with SSN rules," Maldonado added. "This policy shift addresses a key pain point and should result in a significant uptick in successful recoveries."

GovRecover's Role Moving Forward

With SSN proof no longer a requirement in these states, GovRecover is:

  1. Updating Its Platform: Streamlining claim flows to reflect the new, lighter documentation standards.

  2. Educating Consumers: Rolling out guides and webinars to explain the change and show how to file claims without an SSN.

  3. Collaborating with Agencies: Working directly with state unclaimed property offices to ensure smooth implementation and promote awareness.

"Our goal is to make reclaiming unclaimed assets as simple as possible," said Maldonado. "We're ready to help anyone who thought 'Is GovRecover legit?' or 'This process is too invasive' by guiding them through a faster, safer path to their money."

About GovRecover

GovRecover is a licensed, tech-driven unclaimed asset recovery service dedicated to helping individuals across the United States reclaim dormant bank accounts, unpaid insurance policies, and other overlooked funds. By combining advanced technology, rigorous data protection, and a no-upfront-fee model, GovRecover delivers a secure, user-friendly solution-proving that reclaiming lost money can be both legitimate and straightforward. For more information, visit GovRecover.org.

Contact: Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder
Email: media@govrecover.org
Phone: 6785510236
Location: Atlanta, Georgia

SOURCE: govrecover



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/state-unclaimed-property-divisions-move-to-eliminate-ssn-verific-1026866

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.