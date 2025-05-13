Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 00:38 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Miracle-48 Launches in the U.S., Bringing Regenerative Skincare to the Forefront

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / Beauty-Stem Biomedical, a biotech-driven beauty and wellness company, officially unveiled its flagship product Miracle-48 at a high-profile brand event held in Southern California. Attended by leaders from the business, medical, and philanthropic sectors, the evening marked a significant milestone for the brand's U.S. expansion and showcased its latest innovation in skin rejuvenation.

Miracle-48: Regenerates Within, Rejuvenates Beyond

Miracle-48: Regenerates Within, Rejuvenates Beyond
Powered by Exclusive MSC® Technology: Contains 48 Skin-Revitalizing Factors, is Encapsulated With Advanced Microsphere Technology and Delivers 10 Million Microspheres per Milliliter and 800 Million Exosome-Derived Factors per Milliliter

A Science-Based Breakthrough Years in the Making

Developed by an international R&D team led by Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, President of Power-Stem Biomedical, Miracle-48 is the result of years of cross-disciplinary research and clinical testing. The formula blends regenerative science with modern skincare, powered by a patented microsphere delivery system that precisely carries and releases exosome-derived extraction deep into the skin's layers.

Each milliliter contains over 100,000 microspheres and 800 million active factors, delivering 48 skin-revitalizing ingredients that help reduce fine lines, dullness, and sagging - kickstarting the skin's natural renewal process.

Victoria Summer's Testimonial and Performance

International actress and singer Victoria Summer, fresh off a Best Supporting Actress win at Portugal's FARO International Film Festival, lit up the launch with a heartfelt live performance. She also shared her personal experience using Miracle-48, saying it made a visible difference in her skin.

"In just two months, my skin looked smoother, firmer, and more radiant," said Victoria. "It brought back a youthful glow - and my confidence, too."

Inspired by Beauty-Stem's mission, she now serves as the brand's global ambassador, supporting its message of natural beauty and wellness from the inside out.

A Promising Contender in the High-End Skincare Market

With demand growing for high-performance skincare backed by science, Miracle-48 hits the U.S. at the right moment. "This isn't your average moisturizer," said Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia. "It brings medical-grade technology into daily routines - and raises the bar for what skincare can do."

Doctors, beauty experts, and media at the event called it a "game-changer" in anti-aging, with some describing it as a modern-day fountain of youth.

Global Strategy, Local Impact

The Los Angeles launch was more than just a product reveal - it marked the first major step in Beauty-Stem's global growth strategy. With North America as a key market, the brand plans to build its presence through continued innovation and strategic partnerships in regenerative skincare.

Beauty-Stem remains committed to delivering high-efficacy, science-backed solutions that support both beauty and long-term skin health for customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Beauty-Stem Marketing
Media Department
marketing@beauty-stem.com
888-341-7505

.

SOURCE: Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/miracle-48-launches-in-the-u.s.-bringing-regenerative-skincare-to-the-1023804

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.