Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): From Inside Out: Hollywood's Own Victoria Summer Unveils the Future of Anti-Aging With Beauty-Stem's Latest Innovations

Beauty-Stem's Annual Gala in Southern California Celebrates Cutting-Edge Regenerative Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / On April 19, 2025, Beauty-Stem hosted its annual gala in Southern California, bringing together philanthropists, celebrities, and leaders from the medical and wellness industries. The evening spotlighted the U.S. debut of the Miracle-48 Revitalization Series, an innovation combining skincare and regenerative science.

Victoria Summer's Performance

Victoria Summer, recently honored as Best Supporting Actress at the FARO International Film Festival in Portugal, continued to shine on stage, further amplifying her magnetic presence.

Victoria Summer's Testimony and Performance

International superstar Victoria Summer lit up the stage with a captivating live performance that left the audience in awe. During the event, she also shared her personal experience with the Miracle-48TM Revitalization Series, praising its remarkable transformation.

"Miracle-48TM has truly changed my skin," Victoria said with heartfelt enthusiasm. "In just two months, my complexion has become noticeably smoother, more elastic, and radiant with a youthful glow. It's given me my confidence back."

Moved by the vision and mission of Beauty-Stem, Victoria has proudly embraced the role of global ambassador, championing the brand's commitment to natural health and wellness.

"I believe Beauty-Stem's products are set to make a profound impact - especially among those who value natural, health-conscious regeneration," she added. "It's the 21st century's fountain of youth."

CD34 Nu-Signals®: The Core Technology Behind Cellular Repair

CD34 Nu-Signals® supplement is the result of over 20 years of dedicated research by Dr. Chai Ching Lin, President and Chief Developer of Power-Stem Biomedical. Dr. Lin's team, consisting of medical doctors, PhDs, and leading university professors, has successfully brought this revolutionary formula to market, securing FDA certification and establishing it as one of the industry's leading innovations.

From CD34 to Miracle-48TM: Comprehensive Internal and External Care

Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia, explained how CD34 Nu-Signals® and Miracle-48 work in tandem. While Miracle-48 targets external skin aging through exosome technology, CD34 Nu-Signals® promotes internal regeneration and tissue repair. Together, they offer a holistic solution for aging - inside and out.

Beauty-Stem's Breakthrough in Regenerative Medicine: Expanding From Asia to the Americas, Now Eyeing Southeast Asia

As the brand continues to make groundbreaking advancements in the field of regenerative medicine, this year's annual gala marks a significant achievement for Beauty-Stem, establishing its roots in one of the world's most dynamic markets for regenerative medicine. In a short time, the company has made remarkable progress in the clinical development of preventive medicine.

Currently, Power-Stem Biomedical has successfully established strong footholds in both Asia and the Americas, with its sights now set on expanding into Southeast Asia, specifically Malaysia. With a commitment to continuous innovation and excellence, Beauty-Stem is poised to thrive globally, making further strides in stem cell regenerative medicine and skin rejuvenation.

