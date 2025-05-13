Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment

Partners Group to acquire Singapore-based data center platform Digital Halo



13.05.2025 / 01:00 CET/CEST





Singapore; 13 May 2025 Partners Group plans to commit around USD 400 million to support pan-Asian expansion

Partners Group intends to transform Digital Halo into a regional data center platform with over 500 MW of capacity

Digital Halo is the fourth data center acquisition for Partners Group globally since 2021, demonstrating its thematic conviction in this high-growth sector Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, acting on behalf of its clients, has agreed to acquire Digital Halo Pte. Ltd. (or "the Company") from its existing shareholders, including ARCH Capital. Digital Halo is a Singapore headquartered data center operator focused on Southeast and North Asia. Partners Group plans to initially commit around USD 400 million alongside ARCH Capital, which will stay on as a minority shareholder. Partners Group intends to work with the management team to transform Digital Halo into a next-generation data center platform with over 500 MW of data center capacity across multiple markets in Southeast and North Asia. The firm's value creation plan includes the construction and operation of two seed assets in Manila, Philippines and Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Both assets are located in high growth data center markets with potential for significant expansion. Led by a management team with a strong industry track record, the Company will provide built-to-suit and colocation services to hyperscale and enterprise customers under long-term contracts, generating a predictable revenue profile. Digital Halo benefits from the robust demand for data center capacity in Asia, which is being driven by structural thematic tailwinds such as enterprise cloud migration, continued growth in data usage and e-commerce, and demand for AI training and inference workloads. Data centers are a key global investment theme for Partners Group, which has invested over USD 4 billion in data centers globally since 2021. Current assets include EdgeCore, a leading hyperscale data center platform in the US, atNorth, a leading pan-Nordic data center platform, and GreenSquareDC, a data center provider in Australia. The firm will apply its proven platform-building approach to Digital Halo. Luv Parikh, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure Asia, Partners Group, says: "Data centers continue to be a thematic area of focus for us globally, and we believe that specific markets within Asia will offer significant growth opportunities in the years ahead. We will partner with the experienced management team at Digital Halo, which has a track record of delivering and managing data center capacity for hyperscale and enterprise clients, and leverage Partners Group's network of global advisors to build the preferred regional data center operator in Asia." Kai Goh, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Digital Halo, comments: "After bringing our first site in Manila into operation, securing power and all necessary building permits in Johor, and obtaining exclusivity on a third site, we are pleased to bring Partners Group on board to drive the next phase of our growth. We plan to build and operate next generation, sustainable and AI-ready data center campuses that service the needs of both US and Asian hyperscalers and enterprises across Asia. We look forward to leveraging Partners Group's significant experience in building next generation infrastructure to capitalize on opportunities across the region." Jansen Ang, Member of Management, Infrastructure Asia, Partners Group, adds: "We have spent significant time researching the data center space in Asia. We believe the market, especially in Southeast and North Asia, continues to offer platform-building opportunities underpinned by favorable growth tailwinds. Digital Halo in its current form, including two seed assets, of which one is partially contracted, and a third asset in the pipeline, offers us an attractive entry point. We look forward to partnering with the management team and growing the platform." Partners Group's Infrastructure business has USD 27 billion in AuM globally. The firm was advised by Latham & Watkins on the transaction. About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1,800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact Alec Zimmermann Phone: +41417846968 Email: alec.zimmermann@partnersgroup.com



