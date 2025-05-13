Mars, Incorporated: Six in 10 pet owners reveal they prefer to spend time with their pets when feeling stressed, according to new survey

Six out of 10 (58%) pet owners reveal they prefer to spend time with their pets when feeling stressed. Putting pets ahead of partners, family, children or friends

A new global survey of over 30,000 pet owners conducted by Mars and Calm uncovers the many ways pet cats and dogs impact our daily wellbeing

From being the go-to companion in a moment of stress to nudging people to take more breaks, pets are quietly helping us be more zen

Pets are even encouraging us to take breaks from activities that can fuel our stress - from doomscrolling, chores, work and other tasks

And while for many it's the silent support they value, 77% find talking to their pets relaxing

Mars and Calm are teaming up to celebrate the special bond with pets through a series of pet-inspired content for pet lovers, set to go live during Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK

BRUSSELS, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you would rather hug your pet than talk to your partner after a stressful day then you're not alone. A new global survey of over 30,000 pet owners,(1) commissioned by Mars, the leading pet care business, and Calm, a leading mental health company, found that the majority of pet owners (58%) prefer to spend time with their pet when feeling stressed - more than those who say their partners (32%), family (23%), or even children or friends (both 18%). In fact, 83% of people surveyed believe their pet has positively impacted their mental wellbeing.

The global survey across 20 markets highlights the powerful ways our pets improve our mental health and wellbeing. From encouraging us to switch off in our day-to-day with breaks from screens, work and chores, to offering silent comfort when words feel too much, the findings paint a striking picture of how pets are helping millions of people around the world find peace in an always-on world.

Pets: the silent wellbeing guides always by our side

Sometimes, it's not what they do - it's just that they are there. More than half of pet owners (56%) say their pets provide company without the need to talk during stressful times. While others find chatting to their pet a help - with nearly a quarter (23%) saying their pet provides a space for them to express worries or concerns without expecting a response. A huge 84% of pet owners say the simple presence of their pet is relaxing, offering a sense of calm that doesn't require words or actions.

"While we love our pets, we often don't realise how much they give back," said Dr. Tammie King, a specialist in human-animal interaction and Senior Research Manager at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute. "Reframing your pet's daily 'interruptions' as loving reminders to pause, breathe and be present can be a powerful wellness tool. Research shows that touch-based pet interactions can boost oxytocin levels in humans.(2) The findings of this survey will help more people reflect on and acknowledge the little wellbeing moments pets nudge us towards on a daily basis."

A look, wag or a boop: the survey also reveals how our pets' behaviours give us daily nudges towards better wellbeing habits:

Stepping away from the daily grind: Almost eight in 10 (78%) say their pet reminds them to pause and take a break from work, chores or tasks, with 50% saying this happens daily - a gentle reminder to stop, breathe and reset

Almost eight in 10 (78%) say their pet reminds them to pause and take a break from work, chores or tasks, with 50% saying this happens daily - a gentle reminder to stop, breathe and reset Calming the mind: 73% of owners say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking or worrying - helping them feel calmer and more centred

73% of owners say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking or worrying - helping them feel calmer and more centred Time in the great outdoors: 73% of pet owners say their pet encourages them to spend time outside, turning walks with a pet into wellbeing

73% of pet owners say their pet encourages them to spend time outside, turning walks with a pet into wellbeing Even screens take a backseat when pets are around: 77% say their pet encourages them to take a break away from screens - and for half (50%) it's a daily reminder to unplug, a vital counter to constant scrolling and digital burnout

Dr. Chris Mosunic, Chief Clinical Officer at Calm said: "We know that small, intentional moments of calm can have a big impact on our overall wellbeing, and our pets have an incredible way of guiding us there. A quick dog walk, or cat cuddle at our desk when they stroll in front of the screen, can provide a simple moment to reset and recharge. We're proud to partner with Mars and bring this data to the forefront to highlight the potential of our bond with pets and help more people discover the wonderful wellbeing benefits our relationship with pets can bring."

The survey marks the launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership between Mars and Calm which aims to explore and celebrate the deep connection between people and pets as a force for everyday wellbeing. Turning insight into action, Mars and Calm have teamed up to create new content to help support wellbeing while nurturing the bond with your pet. The Mars x Calm content collection is a series of pet-inspired content to help you relax, reflect and recharge. This is Calm's first collection created just for pet lovers and inspired by the mutual relationship between people and their pets.

To celebrate the partnership, Mars and Calm are launching a social search to find touching stories from pet owners of their pets that showcase the power of the human-animal bond. Pet owners have the chance for their pets' story to become the inspiration for exclusive Calm content later this year.*

As part of this search, Mars and Calm are launching My Pet Guru - an interactive quiz available on Kinship. The tool identifies one of six pet wellbeing superpowers based on responses to five simple questions, designed to help pet owners recognise and celebrate the unique ways their pets support emotional and mental wellbeing.

For more information on the Mars x Calm partnership, visit: kinship.com/petsandwellbeing

References

(1)The research was conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of Mars. Total sample size was 31299 adults across 20 markets (UK: 2507, Brazil: 2502; Canada: 1347; Germany: 1584; Indonesia: 2510; India: 1001; Mexico: 1567; Malaysia: 1036; Poland: 1349; US: 3748; China: 1054: Belgium: 1084; Australia: 1525; New Zealand: 1066; Spain: 1322; Netherlands: 1074; France: 1526; Denmark: 1093; Sweden: 1070; Italy: 1334). Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th February - 31st March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted at an individual country level to be representative of all dog and cat owners (aged 18+) in the respective markets.

(2)Oxytocin, Children and Dogs | WALTHAM

*Participating markets only (US, UK, Australia), T&Cs on kinship.com/petsandwellbeing

