Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXU7 | ISIN: US63884N1081 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 01:54 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natura &Co Latam rebounds from last quarter and achieves 15% profitability in Q1-25

Finanznachrichten News
  • In the period, Natura &Co Latam recorded a recurring EBITDA margin of 15% (13.9% adjusted for non-operating impacts), expanding +50 bps year-on-year and exceeding the 9.6% result reported last quarter.
  • Gross margin reached 67.1% in Latin America, driven by solid year-on-year expansion in the countries where the Natura and Avon brands have already been integrated (Wave 2)
  • Net revenue of the Latin American business unit grew 12.2% in CC compared to Q1-24, sustained by the strong performance of the Natura brand

SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura &Co (B3: NTCO3), the leader in beauty and personal care in Latin America1, ended the first quarter of 2025 with revenues of R$5.3 billion in the region, up 12.2% compared to Q1-24 in constant currency (CC) (+4.1% excluding Argentina). Total revenue was R$6.7 billion, including R$1.4 billion from Avon Internacional2.

In the Latin American operation, the recurring EBITDA margin reached 15% (13.9% adjusted for non-operational impacts), exceeding the result of 9.6% reported in the last quarter and growing +50 bps year-on-year. The profitability improvement reflects the expansion in gross margin, which reached 67.1% in Latin America, driven by expansion in the countries where the integration of the Natura and Avon businesses has already been implemented, the so-called Wave 2. Greater efficiency in the management of general and administrative expenses also contributed to the evolution of the margin.

The Q1-25 results were driven by the Natura brand performance, which recorded a revenue increase of 8.2% in Brazil and 38.4% in the Hispanic countries (mid-teens excluding Argentina). In Brazil, robust retail growth was driven by strong same-store sales performance and a consistent pace of new store openings, reaching 149 owned stores (+34 compared to Q1-24) and 869 franchises (+88 compared to Q1-24). In digital, sales increased by 34.7% year-on-year, with the brand's share of voice on social networks growing, leading the main platforms in the beauty category.

"Latin America's performance this quarter contributes to our ultimate goal of achieving year-on-year expansion of the recurring EBITDA margin to by the end of 2025. Efficiencies from Wave 2 will continue to be partially reinvested in marketing and other strategic fronts, with some volatility between quarters, but on a more balanced basis compared to previous years, given that investments are better spread over the periods. In addition, the implementation of Wave 2 in Mexico and Argentina is expected to be completed in 2025. As a result, the transformation cost cycle will end this year and should not exceed the total recorded in 2024," commented Natura's CEO, João Paulo Ferreira.

From an ESG perspective, one of the highlights of the period was that the Celaya plant in Mexico became the first Natura facility in Latin America to be fully powered by certified solar energy. The initiative is part of the company's decarbonization strategy and has already reduced carbon emissions by approximately 1,000 tons. The plant is expected to reduce its annual emissions by 83%, aligning efficiency gains with climate goals."As we move forward on the journey of simplifying our structure and focusing on operations in Latin America, our commitment to the ESG agenda remains unwavering, and it generates a competitive advantage to the business, reflected on continuous progress in our social and environmental goals," said the CEO.

This year, Natura was recognized for the 14th time as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. It also received, among other awards, the "Corporate Sustainability Bond of the Year" from Environmental Finance, highlighting its leadership in sustainable finance.

Natura &Co
Natura &Co's net loss in Q1-25 decreased by 84% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching R$151 million, against R$935 million in the previous year.

The company's simplification journey, which began three years ago, has taken an important step forward which reinforces its focus on Latin America. In March, the incorporation of Natura &Co Holding by Natura Cosméticos was announced, a proposal approved by shareholders on April 25.

The full results report and financial statements can be accessed at https://ri.naturaeco.com/en/.

Q1-25 Earnings Conference Call on 5/12 at 8:00 AM (New York time) / 1:00 PM (London time) at
https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados1T25-NATURA_262

About Natura &Co
Natura &Co is a purpose-driven group that brings together Natura and Avon brands, connecting with consumers through a network of 4.8 million Beauty Consultants and Representatives, over 1,000 stores, and more than 19,000 employees. The group operates through two business units: Natura &Co Latin America, which oversees the global management of Natura and Avon across Latin America, and Avon International, which leads the brand's operations in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa.

1 Source: Euromonitor International; umbrella brand Natura , Beauty and Personal Care 2025ed; retail value sales (RSP), 2024 data
2 In 2024, Avon International was accounted for as discontinued operations until it was reconsolidated on December 4.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natura-co-latam-rebounds-from-last-quarter-and-achieves-15-profitability-in-q1-25-302453076.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.