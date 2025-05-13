Razor Labs Launches DataMind AI 4.1: Unlocking Faster, Smarter Predictive Maintenance for Mining Operations

SYDNEY, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance, proudly announces the release of DataMind AI Version 4.1. This major update delivers groundbreaking innovations that accelerate real-time decision-making, strengthen diagnostic power, and transform maintenance workflows for mining and industrial teams.

DataMind AI 4.1 is built to meet the growing operational demands of heavy industry environments, helping maintenance teams protect critical assets, optimize performance, and reduce unplanned downtime.

"Version 4.1 represents a major leap forward in empowering maintenance teams with the tools they need to act faster, intervene smarter, and achieve operational excellence," said Raz Roditti, CEO of Razor Labs. "We remain committed to delivering practical, high-impact innovations that transform maintenance strategies across the mining sector."

"Every feature in Version 4.1 is designed with a singular focus: empowering reliability and maintenance experts to achieve faster insights, better decisions, and earlier interventions," added Assaf Eden, VP of Product at Razor Labs. "We are pushing the boundaries of predictive maintenance, making it simpler, smarter, and more aligned with real-world operational needs."

Key Innovations in DataMind AI 4.1

Instant Asset Health Insights : Revolutionary Health Status Cards provide immediate visibility into equipment conditions, empowering proactive maintenance actions that prevent costly failures.

: Revolutionary Health Status Cards provide immediate visibility into equipment conditions, empowering proactive maintenance actions that prevent costly failures. Streamlined Maintenance Tracking : An enhanced Maintenance Data Table centralizes work orders, asset health, and maintenance scheduling into a single, intuitive hub, simplifying operations across teams.

: An enhanced Maintenance Data Table centralizes work orders, asset health, and maintenance scheduling into a single, intuitive hub, simplifying operations across teams. Sharper Asset Prioritization : Powerful Site and Asset Filters enable faster, risk-based targeting of critical assets requiring urgent attention, boosting maintenance efficiency and focus.

: Powerful Site and Asset Filters enable faster, risk-based targeting of critical assets requiring urgent attention, boosting maintenance efficiency and focus. Faster, Smoother Workflows : A fully upgraded interface accelerates workflows from diagnostics to intervention, reducing operational friction and enabling faster response times.

: A fully upgraded interface accelerates workflows from diagnostics to intervention, reducing operational friction and enabling faster response times. Enhanced Diagnostic Power: A new Oil Report Add-On, developed specifically for reliability experts, strengthens DataMind AI's advanced sensor fusion analytics, catching hidden lubrication-related risks before they escalate into costly failures.

DataMind AI's predictive insights have already helped leading mining operations prevent equipment failures and optimize asset performance, demonstrating measurable real-world impact.

DataMind AI 4.1 will also be showcased at GRX 2025, the global mining event held May 20-25, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia.

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs (TASE: RZR) is a global leader in mining technology, specializing in predictive maintenance solutions that combine advanced AI Sensor Fusion with real-time diagnostics. With operations across Australia, South Africa, the United States, and Colombia, Razor Labs helps critical industries transform asset reliability, efficiency, and safety.

