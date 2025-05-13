Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 02:38 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

James K Lawrence: The Inheritance Nobody Wants: How Alzheimer's Steals Futures Before It Claims Memories

Finanznachrichten News

AFOF Sets $2 Million Fundraising Goal to Expand Caregiver Support in 2025

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / As the number of families affected by Alzheimer's disease continues to grow, so does the financial and emotional strain on caregivers. In response, the Alzheimer's Family of Friends Foundation (AFOF) has announced a bold $2 million fundraising campaign for 2025 to expand its suite of direct-relief services-including financial aid programs and caregiver support groups that serve as lifelines for struggling households.

Founded with a mission grounded in compassion and accountability, AFOF helps families manage the crushing costs of Alzheimer's care-ranging from in-home support to skilled nursing-while connecting them with essential resources often overlooked by public systems.

A Growing Crisis, A National Call to Action

The numbers are staggering:

  • Home care averages $21/hour, exceeding $40,000 annually for part-time assistance

  • Skilled nursing facilities can exceed $110,000/year

  • Medicare and Medicaid often fail to cover long-term or non-medical care

"Families are burning through life savings, mortgaging homes, or working multiple jobs just to keep their loved ones safe and dignified," said Miriam Okafor, Executive Director of AFOF. "This crisis demands more than awareness-it demands action."

Where the Money Goes: Transparent Allocation of the $2 Million Goal

To ensure donor trust and measurable impact, AFOF has published a clear breakdown of how its 2025 fundraising goal will be allocated:

  • $1.5 million: Direct family assistance for Alzheimer's and dementia-related care

  • $300,000: Administrative operations to maintain transparency and program execution

  • $200,000: Marketing and outreach to grow public awareness and donor engagement

This funding will power AFOF's Alzheimer's caregiver financial aid programs, crisis grants, and respite care initiatives-ensuring families can prioritize their loved ones without constant financial fear.

Every Dollar Makes a Difference

Each donation helps bridge the massive financial gap left by traditional healthcare systems. Contributions support services such as:

  • In-home and respite care

  • Skilled nursing and medical assistance

  • Emergency financial relief

  • Navigation of federal and state dementia resources

Donors become part of "The Family of Friends"-a national network committed to making compassionate Alzheimer's care available to every family, regardless of income or background.

"When you donate to AFOF, you're not just giving money-you're giving peace of mind," said Okafor. "You're lifting the weight of impossible decisions off a caregiver's shoulders."

How to Give: Join the 2025 Fundraising Campaign

AFOF's $2 million campaign will be supported through multiple giving channels:

  • Online donations: https://theafof-foundation.org

  • Corporate sponsorships: Partner with AFOF to support ongoing care efforts

  • Mail-in contributions: For traditional donors and estate gifts

  • Community outreach campaigns: Hosting local and national fundraising events

Mailing Address for Donations:

Alzheimer's Family of Friends, Inc
5999 Caladium Lane
Thomson, GA 30824

For Check Donations:

Bank: Bank of America
Account Holder: Alzheimer's Family of Friends Inc
Account Number: 334080541089
Routing Number: 061000052

AFOF is a registered nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible.

Be a Lifeline for a Family in Need

Whether through a one-time gift or ongoing sponsorship, your support helps transform lives-funding critical Alzheimer's patient assistance programs that bring real relief to those navigating this devastating disease.

Donate now at https://theafof-foundation.org
For press inquiries, interviews, or partnerships, contact: press@theafof-foundation.org

Together, we can build a future grounded in dignity, support, and compassion-for every family living with Alzheimer's.

Disclaimer:
This press release is distributed by Evrima Chicago. The views expressed do not necessarily represent those of Evrima Chicago. Content is constructed from verified reports and authorized foundation statements. Contact PR@EvrimaChicago.com for syndication or editorial inquiries.

SOURCE: James K Lawrence



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-inheritance-nobody-wants-how-alzheimers-steals-futures-before-it-1026889

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.