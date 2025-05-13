James K Lawrence: The Inheritance Nobody Wants: How Alzheimer's Steals Futures Before It Claims Memories

AFOF Sets $2 Million Fundraising Goal to Expand Caregiver Support in 2025

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / As the number of families affected by Alzheimer's disease continues to grow, so does the financial and emotional strain on caregivers. In response, the Alzheimer's Family of Friends Foundation (AFOF) has announced a bold $2 million fundraising campaign for 2025 to expand its suite of direct-relief services-including financial aid programs and caregiver support groups that serve as lifelines for struggling households.

Founded with a mission grounded in compassion and accountability, AFOF helps families manage the crushing costs of Alzheimer's care-ranging from in-home support to skilled nursing-while connecting them with essential resources often overlooked by public systems.

A Growing Crisis, A National Call to Action

The numbers are staggering:

Home care averages $21/hour , exceeding $40,000 annually for part-time assistance

Skilled nursing facilities can exceed $110,000/year

Medicare and Medicaid often fail to cover long-term or non-medical care

"Families are burning through life savings, mortgaging homes, or working multiple jobs just to keep their loved ones safe and dignified," said Miriam Okafor, Executive Director of AFOF. "This crisis demands more than awareness-it demands action."

Where the Money Goes: Transparent Allocation of the $2 Million Goal

To ensure donor trust and measurable impact, AFOF has published a clear breakdown of how its 2025 fundraising goal will be allocated:

$1.5 million : Direct family assistance for Alzheimer's and dementia-related care

$300,000 : Administrative operations to maintain transparency and program execution

$200,000: Marketing and outreach to grow public awareness and donor engagement

This funding will power AFOF's Alzheimer's caregiver financial aid programs, crisis grants, and respite care initiatives-ensuring families can prioritize their loved ones without constant financial fear.

Every Dollar Makes a Difference

Each donation helps bridge the massive financial gap left by traditional healthcare systems. Contributions support services such as:

In-home and respite care

Skilled nursing and medical assistance

Emergency financial relief

Navigation of federal and state dementia resources

Donors become part of "The Family of Friends"-a national network committed to making compassionate Alzheimer's care available to every family, regardless of income or background.

"When you donate to AFOF, you're not just giving money-you're giving peace of mind," said Okafor. "You're lifting the weight of impossible decisions off a caregiver's shoulders."

How to Give: Join the 2025 Fundraising Campaign

AFOF's $2 million campaign will be supported through multiple giving channels:

Online donations : https://theafof-foundation.org

Corporate sponsorships : Partner with AFOF to support ongoing care efforts

Mail-in contributions : For traditional donors and estate gifts

Community outreach campaigns: Hosting local and national fundraising events

Mailing Address for Donations:

Alzheimer's Family of Friends, Inc

5999 Caladium Lane

Thomson, GA 30824

For Check Donations:

Bank: Bank of America

Account Holder: Alzheimer's Family of Friends Inc

Account Number: 334080541089

Routing Number: 061000052

AFOF is a registered nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible.

Be a Lifeline for a Family in Need

Whether through a one-time gift or ongoing sponsorship, your support helps transform lives-funding critical Alzheimer's patient assistance programs that bring real relief to those navigating this devastating disease.

Donate now at https://theafof-foundation.org

For press inquiries, interviews, or partnerships, contact: press@theafof-foundation.org

Together, we can build a future grounded in dignity, support, and compassion-for every family living with Alzheimer's.

