James K Lawrence: The Inheritance Nobody Wants: How Alzheimer's Steals Futures Before It Claims Memories

AFOF Sets $2 Million Fundraising Goal to Expand Caregiver Support in 2025
NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2025 / As the number of families affected by Alzheimer's disease continues to grow, so does the financial and emotional strain on caregivers. In response, the Alzheimer's Family of Friends Foundation (AFOF) has announced a bold $2 million fundraising campaign for 2025 to expand its suite of direct-relief services-including financial aid programs and caregiver support groups that serve as lifelines for struggling households.
Founded with a mission grounded in compassion and accountability, AFOF helps families manage the crushing costs of Alzheimer's care-ranging from in-home support to skilled nursing-while connecting them with essential resources often overlooked by public systems.
A Growing Crisis, A National Call to Action
The numbers are staggering:
Home care averages $21/hour, exceeding $40,000 annually for part-time assistance
Skilled nursing facilities can exceed $110,000/year
Medicare and Medicaid often fail to cover long-term or non-medical care
"Families are burning through life savings, mortgaging homes, or working multiple jobs just to keep their loved ones safe and dignified," said Miriam Okafor, Executive Director of AFOF. "This crisis demands more than awareness-it demands action."
Where the Money Goes: Transparent Allocation of the $2 Million Goal
To ensure donor trust and measurable impact, AFOF has published a clear breakdown of how its 2025 fundraising goal will be allocated:
$1.5 million: Direct family assistance for Alzheimer's and dementia-related care
$300,000: Administrative operations to maintain transparency and program execution
$200,000: Marketing and outreach to grow public awareness and donor engagement
This funding will power AFOF's Alzheimer's caregiver financial aid programs, crisis grants, and respite care initiatives-ensuring families can prioritize their loved ones without constant financial fear.
Every Dollar Makes a Difference
Each donation helps bridge the massive financial gap left by traditional healthcare systems. Contributions support services such as:
In-home and respite care
Skilled nursing and medical assistance
Emergency financial relief
Navigation of federal and state dementia resources
Donors become part of "The Family of Friends"-a national network committed to making compassionate Alzheimer's care available to every family, regardless of income or background.
"When you donate to AFOF, you're not just giving money-you're giving peace of mind," said Okafor. "You're lifting the weight of impossible decisions off a caregiver's shoulders."
How to Give: Join the 2025 Fundraising Campaign
AFOF's $2 million campaign will be supported through multiple giving channels:
Online donations: https://theafof-foundation.org
Corporate sponsorships: Partner with AFOF to support ongoing care efforts
Mail-in contributions: For traditional donors and estate gifts
Community outreach campaigns: Hosting local and national fundraising events
Mailing Address for Donations:
Alzheimer's Family of Friends, Inc
5999 Caladium Lane
Thomson, GA 30824
For Check Donations:
Bank: Bank of America
Account Holder: Alzheimer's Family of Friends Inc
Account Number: 334080541089
Routing Number: 061000052
AFOF is a registered nonprofit. All donations are tax-deductible.
Be a Lifeline for a Family in Need
Whether through a one-time gift or ongoing sponsorship, your support helps transform lives-funding critical Alzheimer's patient assistance programs that bring real relief to those navigating this devastating disease.
Donate now at https://theafof-foundation.org
For press inquiries, interviews, or partnerships, contact: press@theafof-foundation.org
Together, we can build a future grounded in dignity, support, and compassion-for every family living with Alzheimer's.
