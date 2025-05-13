The International Symposium on Global Climate Governance and Green Transformation was held in Shanghai on April 9. Experts from China, the U.S., Italy, Japan, South Korea, India, and international organizations including representatives from Peking University, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, Tongji University, China Eastern Airlines (CEA), NYU Shanghai, the EU-Asia Centre, King's College London, and Kookmin University engaged in constructive discussions on mechanisms for collaborative climate governance.

Dr. Liu Yuanling, scholar from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), emphasized that climate change is a critical challenge for all humanity, and underscored its commitment to advancing climate governance through emission reduction, mitigation, and adaptation strategies, guided by the vision of building a "community with a shared future for mankind." Efforts to promote ecological civilization and a "Beautiful China" will continue alongside enhanced global cooperation. Furthermore, she referred to collaborating with stakeholders worldwide to actively contribute to addressing climate change. During the on-site case-sharing session, representatives from China Eastern Airlines (CEA) presented the company's practices and achievements in the field of sustainable aviation technologies. In recent years, CEA has made many notable breakthroughs in new energy airport equipment, driven by independent R&D and international collaboration. CEA's innovations have garnered global attention at industry exhibitions and facilitated multiple cross-border partnerships.

This international symposium concluded successfully, offering valuable insights into global climate governance through the exchange of ideas. As emphasized in the discussions, effective climate actions must go beyond short-term policy shifts, strengthen mechanisms for cooperation, and promote joint efforts to advance green and low-carbon development on a broader scale.

