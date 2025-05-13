Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
13.05.2025 04:06 Uhr
NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM Drives Edge AI, Dual 5G, and OT Security Innovation at CommunicAsia 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CommunicAsia 2025 in Singapore, May 27-29, NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, will showcase its latest portfolio of compact, rugged, and AI-powered network solutions designed to meet the growing demands of OT security, edge AI, and dual 5G failover connectivity. Visit NEXCOM at Hall 3, booth 3F3-13 to discover secure edge networking innovations purpose-built for the future.

Visit NEXCOM at Hall 3, booth 3F3-13 at CommunicAsia 2025 to learn how to scale your infrastructure with performance, efficiency, and security; get hands-on with dual 5G failover devices for hybrid connectivity; and explore a complete OT security lineup across mission-oriented rugged DIN rails.

A spotlight of the exhibit is NEXCOM's dual 5G failover solutions, available in two form factors:

  • DNA 140 - a desktop AI-enhanced platform for intelligent analytics and resilient 5G connectivity in branches.
  • ISA 141 - a rugged DIN rail box built for wide-temperature industrial environments, ensuring continuous uptime.

Both offer hybrid multi-carrier connectivity, seamlessly switching between public and private 5G for fail-safe communications in critical infrastructure.

NEXCOM will also showcase its complete OT security lineup, with each product mission-built for specific roles in ICS protection. For data-heavy edge sites, NEXCOM delivers compact AI-ready rackmounts, ideal for SD-WAN, SASE, and next-gen firewall applications. Completing the lineup is a suite of 5G uCPEs, headed by DFA 1163 supporting mmWave (FR2) for ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connectivity.

From enabling ultra-low-latency to safeguarding OT environments and accelerating edge AI, NEXCOM's solutions are built to integrate seamlessly with third-party software, accelerating deployment and reducing total cost of ownership.

Why visit NEXCOM at CommunicAsia 2025?

  • Learn how to scale your infrastructure with performance, efficiency, and security
  • Get hands-on with dual 5G failover devices for hybrid connectivity
  • Explore a complete OT security lineup across mission-oriented rugged DIN rails
  • Meet NEXCOM experts to discuss integration opportunities and tailored deployments

Experience the future of agile, edge-ready networking built for real-world deployments with NEXCOM at Hall 3, booth 3F3-13.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684640/NEXCOM_CommunicAsia_2025_PR_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexcom-drives-edge-ai-dual-5g-and-ot-security-innovation-at-communicasia-2025-302452188.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
