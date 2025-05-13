Zakeke Named Visual Commerce Solution of the Year in the 2025 Retail Tech Breakthrough Awards

Zakeke has been named Visual Commerce Solution of the Year at the 2025 Retail Tech Breakthrough Awards. Recognized for its advanced tools like AR and 3D customization, Zakeke enhances e-commerce experiences, serving 10,000+ clients globally while driving sustainability and innovation in retail technology

MILAN, May 13, 2025, a global leader in visual commerce technology, has been honored as the Visual Commerce Solution of the Year at the 2025 Retail Tech Breakthrough Awards. This prestigious accolade acknowledges its contributions to the retail technology industry, particularly its ability to enhance online shopping experiences through tools like augmented reality (AR), virtual try-on features, and real-time 3D customization.

The Retail Tech Breakthrough Awards recognize excellence in retail technology by spotlighting companies that deliver transformative solutions. With thousands of nominations from across the globe, this recognition highlights how Zakeke has reshaped interactions between businesses and consumers in the digital marketplace.

Enhancing E-Commerce Through Advanced Tools

Zakeke is a cloud-based visual commerce platform that enables brands and retailers to offer real-time product customization, 3D visualization, and augmented reality experiences. Its technology empowers merchants to deliver interactive and personalized shopping journeys that drive engagement and boost conversions. The platform combines engaging personalization with AI-driven fit technology and hyper-realistic 3D and AR visualization, allowing customers to interact with products in more meaningful ways. This immersive experience helps bridge the gap between online and in-store shopping by offering greater confidence and clarity during purchase decisions.

"This award reflects our mission to make e-commerce more engaging and accessible through visual technologies," said Angelo Coletta, CEO of Zakeke. "We are honored to be recognized for empowering businesses with tools that enhance customer interactions while supporting growth."

This recognition comes as visual commerce becomes an essential component of e-commerce success. Industry forecasts indicate that the global e-commerce market will continue expanding through 2024. Visual content is expected to be critical in driving customer engagement and conversions. The company's solutions align with these trends by offering scalable and customizable tools that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

The company's achievements extend beyond this award. It has received multiple accolades over the years, including recognition at the AI Breakthrough Awards, the World Future Awards, and the Global Tech Awards. Zakeke currently serves more than 10,000 customers across 150 countries and collaborates with prominent brands such as Valentino, Uber Eats, and Zippo.

Prioritizing Customer Expectations and Brand Alignment

Retail continues to grow rapidly, and Zakeke helps brands keep pace with the demands of today's consumers. Its platform allows businesses to create immersive, personalized shopping experiences that resonate with shoppers seeking more tailored interactions. Through advanced digital visualization, merchants can customize their offerings and communications, which helps each customer feel understood and valued.

Coletta highlights the company's focus on anticipating market trends and delivering practical solutions that address real-world challenges. "Our focus remains on delivering value to our customers by staying ahead of market trends and offering practical solutions," Coletta said. "Receiving this award motivates us to continue exploring new opportunities in visual commerce." Zakeke stands out as a partner for brands that want to adapt to shifting consumer demands and maintain a competitive edge.

Retailers face complex challenges in today's market, and adopting the right technologies has become essential. Zakeke empowers businesses to create standout experiences, tailor every interaction, and exceed customer expectations. As shoppers seek greater convenience, personalization, and engagement, platforms like Zakeke provide brands with the resources to meet these expectations. This ability to adapt quickly helps merchants build loyalty and drive growth, creating lasting customer relationships.

About Zakeke

Founded in 2017 as an Italian startup, Zakeke has grown into a global leader in visual commerce technology. Its platform enables merchants to create interactive shopping experiences using features like real-time product customization, 3D visualization, AR integration, and virtual try-on capabilities. With over 10,000 clients across more than 400 verticals worldwide, it continues to set benchmarks for customer satisfaction in e-commerce.

