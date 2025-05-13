Anzeige
13.05.2025
Elementa: Silver Palace Unveiled: A Detective Adventure ARPG in Victorian Aesthetics

Finanznachrichten News

The new title features a prosperous metropolis in Victorian aesthetics where players will embark on an adventure with diverse characters and engage in dynamic action-oriented combat.

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Palace, a fantasy adventure ARPG built with Unreal Engine 5, has been officially announced today alongside the opening of global pre-registration. The announcement from interactive entertainment brand Elementa was accompanied by a brand-new trailer and an over 10-minute gameplay walkthrough. Pre-Registration for the game is now available on the official website.


Silver Palace is a brand-new ARPG set in a prosperous metropolis with a Victorian aesthetic. It features an engaging story, a delicate art style, distinctive characters, and a dynamic, action-oriented combat system. Players will play the role of a "Detective" and embark on an adventure with a diverse group of partners to defeat the unknown enemies and unravel the mysteries in Silvernia, an industrialized metropolis built on the power of Silverium.

The discovery of Silverium was the key to Silvernia's industrialization. This revolutionary element transformed technology and daily life beyond imagination, attracting numerous residents and fostering innovation. The city became a hub of miracles, driven by the massive industrialization and monetization of Silverium under the city's administration.

In Silver Palace, players assume the role of a "Detective" tasked with investigating crimes and uncovering hidden truths. As various factions - from corporate monopolies and underground syndicates to royal affiliates and cults - vie for control of Silverium, tensions rise across the city.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5, Silver Palace features anime-style characters and a fluid, immersive combat system. Players can switch between characters in real time to unleash powerful skills and chain QTE combos. As they explore the city's sprawling environments, they'll dive into the scenes of crime, hunt for clues in the shadow, battle their enemies and in the process reveal more of the stories of Silvernia.

To learn more about Silver Palace and to stay tuned, please follow @SilverPalace(SilverPalace_EN) https://x.com/SilverPalace_EN on X, @Silver Palace https://www.facebook.com/SilverPalaceOfficial on Facebook, and @Silver Palace https://www.youtube.com/@SilverPalace-Official on YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684867/KV_EN.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silver-palace-unveiled-a-detective-adventure-arpg-in-victorian-aesthetics-302452564.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.